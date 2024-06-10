Kamala Harris' Mourning of Dead Palestinians Who Were Probably Terrorists Makes Sense at This Venue

Vice President Kamala Harris said she mourned for the loss of innocent Palestinians who were killed in the epic and daring Israeli raid that rescued four hostages taken by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attacks. What is going on here? Who was innocent? On its face, it looks like the Biden administration is trying to throw the election intentionally until I saw where she read these remarks: It was at a Michigan Democratic Party dinner on Saturday (via Times of Israel):

US Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes the rescue of four hostages yesterday, and reiterates Washington’s call for the war to end. “Before I begin, I just say a few words about the morning which I know weighs heavily on all of our hearts,” she tells the Michigan Democratic Party dinner. “On October seventh, Hamas committed a brutal massacre of 1,200 innocent people and abducted 250 hostages,” she says. “Thankfully four of those hostages were reunited with their families tonight. And we mourn all of the innocent lives that have been lost in Gaza, including those tragically killed today.”

Those were likely terrorist lives, Ms. Harris. The hostages were found detained by civilians, as Spencer wrote on Saturday:

A joint statement released by the IDF, Shin Bet, and Israeli police said a "complex operation" liberated Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir (21), Andrei Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) — all four of which were kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova Music Festival during the Iran-backed terrorists' October 7 massacre. Officials said the four hostages were rescued from two separate locations in Nuseirat in central Gaza. Not for nothing, the area is also home to a refugee camp, another instance of Hamas terrorists trying to hide behind and among civilians. In this case, not only was Hamas keeping hostages in a civilian area, but the hostages were being held in civilian homes and civilians knew the hostages were there.

The Left and the liberal media are so hung up on the alleged 200-plus dead figure. These were likely terrorists—who cares if they got wasted? They were helping Hamas, and they got what they deserved. But this White House is so hell-bent on just winning Michigan that they’re willing to walk this waffled line, seemingly refusing to condemn the evil operations of Hamas out of fear that the Muslim communities in the Mitten State will stay home. I think Biden’s team needs to look past that for now. The thousands of pro-Hamas supporters who invaded DC over the weekend and surrounded the White House, desecrated landmarks, and popped off smoke bombs while holding a bloody mask of the president. That seems to capture a decidedly anti-Biden tone with this group of leftists.

The president’s team should be focused more on winning back Michigan independent voters who are not high on this administration due to Biden’s lackluster agenda and age issues. They’re the real demographic who could save Biden in this state, which many regard as must-win territory if the president wants to keep his job.

Instead, they delegated what seemed to be a crucial public appearance before Michigan Democrats to a woman who had a history of blowing it for this administration, and she didn’t disappoint. Those dead people were terrorists, Ms. Harris. In case you were wondering.