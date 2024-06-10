James Carville Says Something Most Dems Are Probably Afraid to Say About Joe...
Tipsheet

A Liberal Commentator Did Not Just Tweet This About the Israeli Hostage Operation

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 10, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Normal people are celebrating the release of four Israeli hostages who were rescued this weekend. With liberal media members and pro-Hamas acolytes, they’re grieving. Reportedly, the raid killed at least 200 civilians. If that happened because I don’t trust Hamas death totals, then so be it. The hostages were found among the civilian population. They were keeping them detained. Spencer wrote about this daring rescue operation on Saturday: 

A joint statement released by the IDF, Shin Bet, and Israeli police said a "complex operation" liberated Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir (21), Andrei Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) — all four of which were kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova Music Festival during the Iran-backed terrorists' October 7 massacre. 

Officials said the four hostages were rescued from two separate locations in Nuseirat in central Gaza. Not for nothing, the area is also home to a refugee camp, another instance of Hamas terrorists trying to hide behind and among civilians. 

In this case, not only was Hamas keeping hostages in a civilian area, but the hostages were being held in civilian homes and civilians knew the hostages were there. 

The usual suspects are howling over the civilian deaths. Ex-MSNBC host Krystal Ball had one of the most incredible tweets about the raid, and not in a good way. This post goes into the hall of fame of media idiocy. How dense do you have to be to write this [emphasis mine]: 

If Hamas committed a bloody massacre of Israelis to rescue 4 Palestinians it would be universally condemned. But Palestinian lives are considered so worthless by US officials that they believe this bloodbath is not only acceptable but worthy of celebration. 

Was Ball asleep on October 7, 2023? Does she know what Hamas did on that day? She should be raked over the coals for this silliness and slapped with a brutal community note on X reminding her why these hostages needed rescuing. 

No doubt some people died; that’s what happens in war. And the civilians were really terrorists, so I couldn’t care less. These so-called civilians support Hamas. They’ve helped Hamas. They are Hamas. And if these people mourning spilled terrorists want the death and destruction to stop, they should be calling for Hamas to release the remaining hostages and surrender to Israel. 

Even Jake Sullivan knows this to be true: it's Hamas' fault. 

The Left’s attachment to defending radical Islamic terrorists so Biden can win Michigan remains astounding and reckless.

