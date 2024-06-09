Bill Maher Cites Two Major Reasons Why Biden Could Lose the 2024 Election

Bill Maher is already bracing for Donald Trump’s return. He’s mentioned it on his podcast. The lawfare from liberals against the former president has failed. The guilty verdict in the shoddy sham hush money trial hasn’t impacted the race. The three other trials are delayed. No one cares. Trump is a felon (on paper). I’m still going to vote for him, as are tens of millions of others who are sick of dementia man destroying the country.

On Real Time last Friday, the comedian noted two issues that could wreck the president: his age and immigration. Joe Biden’s immigration agenda has become such a trainwreck that even liberals who haven’t drunk the Kool-Aid know it’s a mess.

Biden’s recent executive order undercuts the notion that he was powerless to do anything and blocked by Republican congressional obstruction. Now, he’s trying to shut down the border, capping asylum claims at 2,500 per day, which Maher mocked for its similarities to a fire chief shutting down a venue due to overcapacity.

Bill Maher and his panel torch Biden for his immigration policies. He asks the panel 'How many is too many?':

BM: "We will put a cap of 2500 now, asylum seekers coming in. If it passes 2500, then we automatically close the border. When it goes down to 1500, then we resume… pic.twitter.com/ILsAXHWQkB — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) June 8, 2024

Maher said this ploy all reeks of a Hail Mary pass, which libertarian commentator Matt Welch dismissed since those types of plays at least have a chance at succeeding.

"It's an admission that he could've done it the whole time, and he didn't. You broke it, you bought it, it's on him [Biden],” added guest Abigail Shrier.

“Since January 2021, more than 9 million migrants have entered. That's more than the number of people who live in Nicaragua. He let in all of Nicaragua,” said Maher. “The question that the Democrats don't seem to be able to have the balls to answer: How many is too many? Infinity is the answer. If you don't give that answer, you're a racist. That's their essential problem with this issue,” he added.

And that is how wokeism and the Democrats’ lurch to the Left has made them incapable of being sensible in most areas of public policy.

The panel even discussed the other side of Biden’s transparent immigration executive order, which is that it’s not even resonating with the demographic they’re trying to pander to, with Latino voters drifting massively toward Trump and the Republicans. With the border counties, it’s a tsunami shift. We saw the first vestiges in 2020. Not that liberals were paying attention, but Trump’s support in these Latino-majority border counties quintupled.

Bill Maher and Matt Welch are startled by Trump's progress with Latino voters since 2020:

BM: "Listen to these eyepopping numbers: Trump has a 30 point edge with registered voters on the question of 'Which candidate would handle immigration and border security better' including… pic.twitter.com/qVpgvrnMdT — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) June 8, 2024

“Listen to these eye-popping numbers: Trump has a 30-point edge with registered voters on the question of 'Which candidate would handle immigration and border security better'...including Trump has a 23-point edge among Latino voters,” said Maher.

“Look at the vote totals in South Texas. It's crazy. 90% or more Hispanic areas, they've flipped. It's a matter of 50 percentage points towards the Republicans and towards Trump. It's gigantic,” added Welch, who noted that Democrats don’t have a story to reverse this trend. The Left’s narrative on immigration is too chaotic to sell to the electorate.

“If you live in places like Chicago or New York, it is impacting your city in ways you don't necessarily enjoy,” he added.

Yes, indeed.