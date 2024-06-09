The Washington Post's Headline About Israel Rescuing Its Hostages Is Beyond Outrageous
Bill Maher Cites Two Major Reasons Why Biden Could Lose the 2024 Election

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 09, 2024 2:00 PM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher is already bracing for Donald Trump’s return. He’s mentioned it on his podcast. The lawfare from liberals against the former president has failed. The guilty verdict in the shoddy sham hush money trial hasn’t impacted the race. The three other trials are delayed. No one cares. Trump is a felon (on paper). I’m still going to vote for him, as are tens of millions of others who are sick of dementia man destroying the country. 

On Real Time last Friday, the comedian noted two issues that could wreck the president: his age and immigration. Joe Biden’s immigration agenda has become such a trainwreck that even liberals who haven’t drunk the Kool-Aid know it’s a mess. 

Biden’s recent executive order undercuts the notion that he was powerless to do anything and blocked by Republican congressional obstruction. Now, he’s trying to shut down the border, capping asylum claims at 2,500 per day, which Maher mocked for its similarities to a fire chief shutting down a venue due to overcapacity.

Maher said this ploy all reeks of a Hail Mary pass, which libertarian commentator Matt Welch dismissed since those types of plays at least have a chance at succeeding. 

"It's an admission that he could've done it the whole time, and he didn't. You broke it, you bought it, it's on him [Biden],” added guest Abigail Shrier. 

“Since January 2021, more than 9 million migrants have entered. That's more than the number of people who live in Nicaragua. He let in all of Nicaragua,” said Maher. “The question that the Democrats don't seem to be able to have the balls to answer: How many is too many? Infinity is the answer. If you don't give that answer, you're a racist. That's their essential problem with this issue,” he added. 

The Bidens Are A Horrible Bunch Of People Derek Hunter
And that is how wokeism and the Democrats’ lurch to the Left has made them incapable of being sensible in most areas of public policy. 

The panel even discussed the other side of Biden’s transparent immigration executive order, which is that it’s not even resonating with the demographic they’re trying to pander to, with Latino voters drifting massively toward Trump and the Republicans. With the border counties, it’s a tsunami shift. We saw the first vestiges in 2020. Not that liberals were paying attention, but Trump’s support in these Latino-majority border counties quintupled. 

“Listen to these eye-popping numbers: Trump has a 30-point edge with registered voters on the question of 'Which candidate would handle immigration and border security better'...including Trump has a 23-point edge among Latino voters,” said Maher. 

“Look at the vote totals in South Texas. It's crazy. 90% or more Hispanic areas, they've flipped. It's a matter of 50 percentage points towards the Republicans and towards Trump. It's gigantic,” added Welch, who noted that Democrats don’t have a story to reverse this trend. The Left’s narrative on immigration is too chaotic to sell to the electorate. 

“If you live in places like Chicago or New York, it is impacting your city in ways you don't necessarily enjoy,” he added. 

Yes, indeed.

