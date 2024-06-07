There's a New Date for Netanyahu's Speech to Congress
Tipsheet

How Joe Rogan Reacted to Mexico's 37 Political Assassinations This Year

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 07, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Claudia Sheinbaum is Mexico’s first female president, winning in a landslide victory that saw her clinch 60 percent of the vote. It’s a resounding win, though one capped off by a deluge of political violence in the country this year. At least 37 candidates were assassinated this election cycle in Mexico (via Yahoo! News): 

More than three dozen candidates were assassinated, including a local government candidate in central Puebla state who was killed on Friday, increasing the total number of those killed to 37 ahead of Sunday’s vote [June 2], according to data from security consultancy Integralia obtained by Reuters. 

Across the country, there were more than 20,000 positions to fill and 70,000 candidates vying for the spots 

[…]

Jorge Huerta Cabrera, a candidate running for a council seat in the town of Izucar de Matamoros, was shot and killed at a political rally on Friday, according to the state prosecutor’s office. On Wednesday, mayoral candidate José Alfredo Cabrera Barrientos was gunned down during his closing campaign speech. He was among the 560 candidates and election officials given security guards by the government because of persistent threats. 

Altogether, 37 candidates have been assassinated this election season — and that’s not counting failed assassination attempts, Reuters reported. Integralia counted 828 nonlethal attacks on political candidates during the current election campaign. 

Barely a day after Scheinbaum clinched the presidency, the female mayor of Cotija, Yolanda Sanchez Figueroa, was gunned down

Joe Rogan touched on this subject on his podcast and had an appropriate take on the political situation in Mexico, saying, “We live next to a f*cking crack house.” 

“Who the f**k would want to run for office in Mexico?” he added. The UFC commentator later asked if we’re gunning for a JFK-type of situation here, which, given how the Left reacts to Donald Trump, isn’t off-base. It’s scary and sad, but no doubt if Trump wins in 2024, it wouldn’t shock me if someone tries to kill him.

