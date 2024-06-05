Former Mueller Investigation Attorney Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Concerning Biden and the DOJ

It was already bad enough that Andrew Weissman, a former general counsel to the FBI and a top attorney for the Mueller investigation, expounded on his man crush on Judge Juan Merchan. Yet, he also spilled the beans on something that many of you already know: Joe Biden can direct the Justice Department to do whatever he wants. It’s that glaring bit of truth that the liberal media skirts around regarding the legal circus involving Donald Trump.

Behold the impartiality of MSNBC:

Andrew Weissmann: "With respect to Judge Merchan, I have like a man crush on him. He is such a great judge. If you looked in a dictionary for judicial temperament, that's what you would get."



TDS is one helluva drug. pic.twitter.com/37KBWTipv6 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) May 29, 2024

Folks, it’s been explicitly shown during the DOJ’s interference in the IRS investigations into Hunter Biden. Remember those? Weismann indirectly exposed that point on MSNBC: the DOJ must do whatever Biden tells them.

Andrew Weissmann stating the quiet part out loud, that Biden does have the power to control and manipulate his DOJ to do his bidding:

AW: "He is not telling DOJ to stand down, which is his power to do. He could tell the DOJ 'This is what you need to do'"



The mainstream media has… pic.twitter.com/zkZc2TJgBG — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) June 3, 2024

No person on the other side has said this directly, but take Weissman’s outburst, plus CNN’s Elie Honig’s line-by-line takedown of the case against Trump, which he penned in New York Magazine, and it’s clear that the president weaponized his Justice Department to go after Trump. Bragg hired Matthew Colangelo, a former Biden DOJ official who resigned from his DC job, to join this case.