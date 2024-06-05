Is This Going to Be Biden's Answer Every Time He's Asked This Question?
CNN Analyst Had Just Two Words to Describe Voters' Shift to Trump on...
Great Work Democrats – Your Framing Failed
Measuring the Trump Conviction Factor in the 2024 Race
Did You Catch the 'Greatest Hot Mic Ever' Moment From Sen. Joni Ernst?
With This Decision, Biden May Have Brought the US 'Dangerously Close' to World...
Of 'Convicted Felons' and Lying Frauds
Biden’s Desperate Attempt to Paint Trump As a Racist
A Parental Rights Case May Be Headed to the Supreme Court
It Sure Looks Like This Biden HQ Clip of Trump's Fox News Interview...
LIVE: Day 3 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial
NRA Members Are on a Winning Streak in 2024
Justice Alito Is Criticized While a Liberal Judge Gets a Pass
Biden's Chutzpah
Tipsheet

Former Mueller Investigation Attorney Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Concerning Biden and the DOJ

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 05, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It was already bad enough that Andrew Weissman, a former general counsel to the FBI and a top attorney for the Mueller investigation, expounded on his man crush on Judge Juan Merchan. Yet, he also spilled the beans on something that many of you already know: Joe Biden can direct the Justice Department to do whatever he wants. It’s that glaring bit of truth that the liberal media skirts around regarding the legal circus involving Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Folks, it’s been explicitly shown during the DOJ’s interference in the IRS investigations into Hunter Biden. Remember those? Weismann indirectly exposed that point on MSNBC: the DOJ must do whatever Biden tells them.

Recommended

Is This Going to Be Biden's Answer Every Time He's Asked This Question? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

No person on the other side has said this directly, but take Weissman’s outburst, plus CNN’s Elie Honig’s line-by-line takedown of the case against Trump, which he penned in New York Magazine, and it’s clear that the president weaponized his Justice Department to go after Trump. Bragg hired Matthew Colangelo, a former Biden DOJ official who resigned from his DC job, to join this case.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Going to Be Biden's Answer Every Time He's Asked This Question? Matt Vespa
It Sure Looks Like This Biden HQ Clip of Trump's Fox News Interview Backfired Rebecca Downs
CNN Analyst Had Just Two Words to Describe Voters' Shift to Trump on Handling Immigration Matt Vespa
Did You Catch the 'Greatest Hot Mic Ever' Moment From Sen. Joni Ernst? Leah Barkoukis
Great Work Democrats – Your Framing Failed Kurt Schlichter
Fox News Brought the Receipts When Biden's Crew Attacked Him Over This Story About Trump Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is This Going to Be Biden's Answer Every Time He's Asked This Question? Matt Vespa
Advertisement