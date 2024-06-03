Pro-Hamas Activists Storm Israeli Consulate in San Francisco

The war in Gaza continues, as does the raving and unhinged antics of the anti-Israel Left, who have doubled down in supporting Hamas. It’s also not a shock that this latest incident occurred in San Francisco: dozens of pro-terrorist activists stormed the Israeli consulate (via Kron4):

A group of protesters are at the Israeli Consulate in San Francisco on Monday morning, calling for an end to attacks on Gaza. The protesters posted photos on social media shortly after 9 a.m., from inside the Consulate General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest. The photos show protesters with banners that read “Zionism Kills” and “Committing a genocide makes Jews less safe; Not in my name!” Video posted on X shows protesters inside the building chanting “Long live the intifada!” San Francisco police released a short statement, saying “Officers arrived on scene and are currently handling a protest and possible trespassers who are related to the protest. At this time there are no arrests related to the protest.” The consulate is located at 456 Montgomery St # 2100, in the city’s Financial District. Representatives of the consulate were not immediately available for comment.

That is a trainwreck of slogans right there.

“Zionism kills,” so we must kill all the Jews is especially glaring, though nothing we haven’t seen over the past several months.