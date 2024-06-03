Democrats Demand Jail Time for Trump in Fundraising Emails
Here Is President Biden’s Statement As Hunter’s Trial Gets Underway
Your Instinct Is Correct
Your Tax Dollars Are Funding the Taliban
Senate Conservatives to Fight Back Against Schumer and Biden in Protest Over Trump...
Fauci Claims Unvaccinated Responsible for Hundreds of Thousands of Deaths
Sorry People. Love Is Not Proud.
We Have Another ‘Views Unchanged’ Poll
Pro-Life Grandma Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison As Judge Appears to Mock...
Physically Healthy Dutch Woman Ends Her Life Through Assisted Suicide
'Serious Threat': USBP Arrested 10 Venezuelan Gang Members at Southern Border
Teenage Illegal Alien Breaches Air Force Base on the Run From Authorities
Biden: I've Suddenly Found the Immigration Authority I've Been Insisting I Don't Have
Trans Women Can Compete, but ‘Cannot Win’ This Iconic Pageant
Tipsheet

Pro-Hamas Activists Storm Israeli Consulate in San Francisco

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 03, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Noah Berger, File

The war in Gaza continues, as does the raving and unhinged antics of the anti-Israel Left, who have doubled down in supporting Hamas. It’s also not a shock that this latest incident occurred in San Francisco: dozens of pro-terrorist activists stormed the Israeli consulate (via Kron4): 

Advertisement

A group of protesters are at the Israeli Consulate in San Francisco on Monday morning, calling for an end to attacks on Gaza. The protesters posted photos on social media shortly after 9 a.m., from inside the Consulate General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest. 

The photos show protesters with banners that read “Zionism Kills” and “Committing a genocide makes Jews less safe; Not in my name!” Video posted on X shows protesters inside the building chanting “Long live the intifada!” San Francisco police released a short statement, saying “Officers arrived on scene and are currently handling a protest and possible trespassers who are related to the protest. At this time there are no arrests related to the protest.” 

The consulate is located at 456 Montgomery St # 2100, in the city’s Financial District. Representatives of the consulate were not immediately available for comment.

Recommended

Pro-Life Grandma Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison As Judge Appears to Mock Her Poor Health Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

That is a trainwreck of slogans right there. 

“Zionism kills,” so we must kill all the Jews is especially glaring, though nothing we haven’t seen over the past several months. 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pro-Life Grandma Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison As Judge Appears to Mock Her Poor Health Rebecca Downs
So Far, Little Movement in Post-Conviction Public Opinion — But... Guy Benson
Trump 2.0 Must Achieve Total Media Domination Kurt Schlichter
Trump Joined TikTok. Here's What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
Biden: I've Suddenly Found the Immigration Authority I've Been Insisting I Don't Have Guy Benson
LIVE: Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pro-Life Grandma Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison As Judge Appears to Mock Her Poor Health Rebecca Downs
Advertisement