Insurrection: Pro-Hamas Supporters Tried to Seize Brooklyn Museum

Graduation season has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean these pro-Hamas clowns have gone away. As Israel continues its campaign in the Gaza Strip to destroy Hamas, the antisemitic Left’s campaign of mayhem and misery continues. They’ve blocked traffic, tried to shut down airports by launching balloons, and obstructed bridges.

Now, they’re taking a page from what happened at Columbia University and trying to replicate it in the real world. During Columbia’s time of dealing with these clowns, pro-terrorist members of the student body seized Hamilton Hall and held its custodial staff hostage. On Friday, hundreds of these folks tried storming Brooklyn Museum. Over 20 people were said to be arrested (via CBS News):

🚨#BREAKING: Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters have stormed into the Brooklyn Museum, breaking through barricades, pushing staff out and occupying the building.⁰⁰📌#Brooklyn | #NewYork ⁰

Currently, an estimated 500-700 or possibly more pro-Palestine protesters have stormed… pic.twitter.com/cAaSHb4xtm — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 31, 2024

🚨Arrests have been made at the anti-Israel protest outside the Brooklyn Museum. One protester got into a shoving match with an NYPD officer. The protester tried to run away but officers chased him, tackled him to the ground, and arrested him. pic.twitter.com/c4TKRuGGqk — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 31, 2024

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators swarmed the Brooklyn Museum on Friday. The New York City Police Department says arrests were made, but it is unknown exactly how many people were taken into custody The protests started around 4 p.m. in Fort Greene, where hundreds gathered to march near the Barclays Center. Protesters made their way to the Brooklyn Museum around 4:30 p.m. Video shows museum employees rushing to lock the doors as protesters approached. Some people even scaled the building and unfurled a giant banner from the roof reading, "Free Palestine. Divest from genocide."

I was told that such actions constituted an armed rebellion against the United States, an insurrection. But that rule doesn’t apply to Democrats. The museum reportedly never called the police when the facility was breached either. It closed an hour earlier due to the mayhem.