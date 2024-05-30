Oh, So That’s How Fauci's Damning Emails Were Buried
Tipsheet

Michigan Man With a Suspended License Joins a Court Zoom Call *While* Driving

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 30, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

The judge’s reaction says it all. It’s an episode of World’s Dumbest Criminals. On May 15, a Michigan man, Corey Harris, 44, was to appear in court over his driving with a suspended license matter. Harris did appear virtually via Zoom but was seen driving during the hearing. Judge J. Cedric Simpson is left aghast. I don’t know how anyone could keep a straight face during this hearing (via Fox 2 Detroit):

"Mr Harris, are you driving?" Simpson asked the defendant.

"Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office," Harris says. "Just give me one second, I'm parking right now."

Simpson couldn't contain himself. He dropped his pen and then rested his head on his hand as he asked the question everyone needed to know.

"Wait. What are we doing?"

Harris’s attorney requested a three-to-four-week adjournment in this case. Judge Simpson is seen skim-reading the file, asking Harris’ attorney if this was a suspended license case. An adjournment was not going to happen after what everyone had just seen.

“That’s correct, your Honor,” she says.

And he was just driving,” replied Judge Simpson. 

“I don’t even know why he would do that,” he added. 

After getting caught red-handed, Harris’ bond was revoked, and he was ordered to turn himself in Washington County jail that evening. Failure to do so would result in an arrest warrant. 

CBS News added that he was released from jail two days later. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 5.

