Jill Biden Did Not Just Say That About Donald Trump

President Jill Biden stopped by The View. You already know you’ll need a few shots of whiskey to get through this segment. It was an exercise in denial and deflection, dismissal over Joe Biden’s horrendous poll numbers and pivoting away from the president’s degraded mental health. Jill doesn’t care about the polls, which now show her husband is on track to lose re-election (via NY Post):

Jill Biden on the presidential debate: The American people need to see "how smart" Joe Biden is and how Trump "can’t put a sentence together. pic.twitter.com/J4COp8ji32 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 29, 2024

First lady Jill Biden shrugged off her husband’s poor polls Wednesday, predicting Americans will “choose good over evil” Nov. 5 — after taking a shot at former President Donald Trump’s cognitive faculties. Riffing off “The View” co-host Joy Behar’s assertion that the 45th president “can’t put a sentence together and has, like, brain farts in the middle of his paragraphs,” the first lady predicted President Biden will look sharp in a debate against his rival. “You’re gonna see how smart he [President Biden] is and the experience he has. And then you’ll see somebody who, like you’re saying — I’m going to use Joy’s words — ‘can’t put a sentence together,'” she told the ABC gabfest. “With all due respect to first lady Jill Biden, her husband is a walking zombie who can’t climb up stairs, talk, or read a script off a teleprompter,” Trump campaign national spokesperson Karoline Leavitt fired back in a statement to The Post.

She’s hoping Americans will pick good over evil in November. She also claims that her husband is some Rhodes scholar compared to Trump, who she feels can’t put a sentence together. That’s the deflection right there—we all know it’s Joe who can’t string a coherent thought together.

The economy is being hallowed out by inflation, while abroad, we’re adrift in handling a world on fire. The humanitarian pier in Gaza meant to deliver aid to Palestinian terrorists is falling apart. Meanwhile, the White House has cut off arms shipments to Israel. At every turn, there’s incompetence and the undermining of America’s allies. Joe has no political skill which is demonstrated with how he’s destroyed the Obama coalition. The only voter bloc that likes him are single, college-educated women and the white wine-guzzling suburbanites who get dumber watching The View.

