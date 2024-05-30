Jill Biden Did Not Just Say That About Donald Trump
CNN Admits Something We've All Known About the Trump Hush Money Trial
This Is the 'Ultimate Nightmare Scenario' in Taiwan
Racist Joe Biden and the Black Vote
A New Depth of Cynicism
Dem Lawmaker Proposes 'Solution' if Alito, Thomas Won't Voluntarily Recuse Themselves
Trump Criminal Trial: Even Trump-Hating Analysts Scratch Their Heads
Grand Words From the Gipper
Projections vs. Scenarios, and Why Politicians Should Care
Pandering vs. Patriotism
Historical Ignorance Raises Flags
Pier None
A June Presidential Debate? Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, and 1968 Hold the...
World No Tobacco Day Should Protect Youth and Help the 1.3 Billion Adults...
Tipsheet

New Video of Scottie Scheffler's Arrest Makes the Louisville Police Look Ridiculous

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 30, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt York

Scottie Scheffler’s legal drama during the PGA Championship is over. The charges lobbed against him by authorities over an alleged reckless driving incident, among other things, involving a police officer has been dropped. After further review, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said that the charges didn’t even meet probable cause standards (via NBC News): 

Advertisement

All charges against top golfer Scottie Scheffler were dropped Wednesday after a Kentucky prosecutor said the high-profile arrest amounted to a "big misunderstanding." 

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell told the court that the evidence against Scheffler doesn't even meet the lower standard of "probable cause." 

"Therefore based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler," O'Connell told the court, dropping all charges. 

Scheffler’s arrest on May 17 outside of Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, capped off the start of a chaotic second day to the tournament. The initial reports were something out of the Dukes of Hazzard or Fast and the Furious, where Mr. Scheffler allegedly dragged an officer with his vehicle. There was a tragic traffic accident near the golf club, where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus in the early morning hours. Scheffler was trying to make it to Valhalla, though the start of the tournament had been delayed due to the accident. 

Recommended

Trump Wins. What Next? (Part 2) Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Mr. Scheffler was seen being taken away in handcuffs, and he was later booked and released before his new scheduled tee time. While the charges were thought to be dropped after the tournament, that wasn’t until yesterday. It also comes as new videos were released following the incident. 

The first showed Scheffler’s vehicle not being erratic at all. The latest video points to the police officer not even identifying himself as law enforcement to the golfer. The officer involved also has a checkered record, having been suspended for doing donuts and later being disciplined over the Scheffler arrest for not turning in his body cam footage. 

Advertisement

To avoid a public relations disaster, Jefferson County made the right call.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Wins. What Next? (Part 2) Kurt Schlichter
Jill Biden Did Not Just Say That About Donald Trump Matt Vespa
CNN Admits Something We've All Known About the Trump Hush Money Trial Matt Vespa
This Is the 'Ultimate Nightmare Scenario' in Taiwan Spencer Brown
The Media Guide to Shooting Joggers Ann Coulter
Brace Yourselves for a Trump Conviction Because the Judge Just Tilted the Scales Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Wins. What Next? (Part 2) Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement