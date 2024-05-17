The Left is Freaking Out Over Justice Alito's American Flag
Tipsheet

Arrest of Number One Ranked Golfer Scottie Scheffler Kicks Off Chaotic Second Day to PGA Championship

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 17, 2024 5:00 PM
Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections via AP

As some noted on social media, if you didn’t know the PGA Championship started today, now you do, with news that number one-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler, who won the 2024 Masters Tournament last month, was arrested before teeing off at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. 

The incident occurred earlier this morning. Tragically, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a shuttle bus around 5 AM. Scheffler, en route to the club, reportedly disregarded or misread a police officer’s instructions, leading to a chaotic scene that led to his arrest and booking at the local jail. The traffic accident caused the tournament’s second round to be delayed. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington was at the scene, capturing Scheffler being led away by police in handcuffs. Mr. Scheffler allegedly dragged an officer during the incident (via ESPN): 

Traffic outside the golf course had been stopped after a man was struck and killed by a shuttle bus around 5 a.m. ET. 

Scheffler faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic. The assault charge is a felony; the others are misdemeanors. 

Maj. Jason Logsdon of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections told ESPN that Scheffler was released at 8:40 a.m. ET Friday without bail. He arrived at Valhalla less than an hour before he was scheduled to tee off at 10:08 a.m. ET. 

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers," Scheffler said in a statement. "It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today. 

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective." 

According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the incident, Scheffler was trying to drive around the crash scene on a median. A police officer instructed Scheffler to stop, but Scheffler continued to drive about 10 to 20 yards toward the entrance. 

At one point, an officer attached himself to the side of Scheffler's car. Scheffler stopped his car as he turned into the entrance of Valhalla Golf Club. 

The second round had been scheduled to start around 7:15 AM. Mr. Scheffler was released without bail at 8:40 AM. ESPN added that he arrived at Valhalla less than an hour before his scheduled 10:08 AM tee off. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday at 9 AM. 

While this chain of events might have thrown anyone off their game, Mr. Scheffler birdied his first hole.

Some of the reactions have been colorful:

