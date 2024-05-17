Arrest of Number One Ranked Golfer Scottie Scheffler Kicks Off Chaotic Second Day to PGA Championship

As some noted on social media, if you didn’t know the PGA Championship started today, now you do, with news that number one-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler, who won the 2024 Masters Tournament last month, was arrested before teeing off at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

The incident occurred earlier this morning. Tragically, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a shuttle bus around 5 AM. Scheffler, en route to the club, reportedly disregarded or misread a police officer’s instructions, leading to a chaotic scene that led to his arrest and booking at the local jail. The traffic accident caused the tournament’s second round to be delayed. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington was at the scene, capturing Scheffler being led away by police in handcuffs. Mr. Scheffler allegedly dragged an officer during the incident (via ESPN):

Breaking News: World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club. The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car,… — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJh — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

BREAKING NOW: PGA Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler arrested this morning on his way to PGA championships.



He’s been charged with four counts pertaining to disregarding a police officer after a fatal crash.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/nEbFKohppf — Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) May 17, 2024

"I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell, that was a first for me."



Scottie Scheffler warmed up in a jail cell and shot -5 in a Major today @ForePlayPod



pic.twitter.com/DaSRTMRyfF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 17, 2024

Traffic outside the golf course had been stopped after a man was struck and killed by a shuttle bus around 5 a.m. ET. Scheffler faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic. The assault charge is a felony; the others are misdemeanors. Maj. Jason Logsdon of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections told ESPN that Scheffler was released at 8:40 a.m. ET Friday without bail. He arrived at Valhalla less than an hour before he was scheduled to tee off at 10:08 a.m. ET. "This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers," Scheffler said in a statement. "It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today. "Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective." According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the incident, Scheffler was trying to drive around the crash scene on a median. A police officer instructed Scheffler to stop, but Scheffler continued to drive about 10 to 20 yards toward the entrance. At one point, an officer attached himself to the side of Scheffler's car. Scheffler stopped his car as he turned into the entrance of Valhalla Golf Club.

Scottie Scheffler faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic. Scheffler was released at 8:40 a.m. ET and headed to Valhalla.



Story via Mark… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 17, 2024

The second round had been scheduled to start around 7:15 AM. Mr. Scheffler was released without bail at 8:40 AM. ESPN added that he arrived at Valhalla less than an hour before his scheduled 10:08 AM tee off. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday at 9 AM.

Scottie Scheffler birdies 3 of the last 5 holes!#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/8isjEJrXw3 — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2024

While this chain of events might have thrown anyone off their game, Mr. Scheffler birdied his first hole.

Some of the reactions have been colorful:

Scottie Scheffler Us



🤝

Having a rough morning — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 17, 2024

Scottie on the way to his tee time pic.twitter.com/vbGPyL2ULx — KFC (@KFCBarstool) May 17, 2024

As he walks to the driving range, Scottie Scheffler hears "YOU'RE NOT A CRIMINAL!" from the gallery. pic.twitter.com/bl9Xdl2Sv3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 17, 2024

Upshot for the PGA is now people know there's a golf major this weekend. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 17, 2024

“From jail to Valhalla… another day another dolla” pic.twitter.com/58GQxEodLe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 17, 2024



