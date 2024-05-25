New Video of Scottie Scheffler's Arrest Paints a Very Different Picture

We are in the throes of silly season regarding sports. Harrison Butker is being raked over the coals over nothing. Caitlin Clark is being trashed by other female basketball players for being a good ambassador of the game. And the world’s number one ranked golfer was arrested for allegedly plowing over a police officer en route to the PGA Championship in Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Scottie Scheffler was led away in handcuffs in the early morning hours on May 17 for “second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.”

He was released from booking at 8:40 am that day. The start of the tournament's second day was delayed over a tragic traffic accident involving a pedestrian and a bus near the club. Hence, the traffic delays and this incident with Scheffler trying to make it to the club before tee off. Based on initial reports, you’d think Scheffler ran over the cop. He didn’t. A new video shows that this incident was overblown:

A new video of Scottie Scheffler’s arrest has been released



pic.twitter.com/YrE2JJ22k9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 23, 2024

Completely. And how exactly did his pants get ruined here? 🙄🙄 https://t.co/rLABn1pxpv — trey wingo (@wingoz) May 23, 2024

To boot, it was also reported that the charges won’t be dropped against Scheffler (via SkySports):

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg has announced Scottie Scheffler's charges are not being dropped, with the intention to "let the legal process play out", while police officials added detective Bryan Gillis has received "corrective action" for a policy violation. Scheffler was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Friday morning after trying to drive into Valhalla Golf Club in heavy traffic caused by an earlier - unrelated - accident, events he described as "a big misunderstanding" following "a very chaotic situation". […] The 27-year-old was taken away by police in handcuffs before being released in time to return for the second round, with Scheffler facing charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic. … Mayor Greenberg confirmed no charges have been dropped, with police officials adding detective Gillis has received "corrective action" for his failure to turn on his body camera at the time of the incident, which was a violation of LMPD policy.

Now, sources say that all parties agree that the charges should be dropped. The officer who arrested Scheffler had been suspended for doing donuts before. He also failed to hand over his bodycam footage after the arrest, a violation of department policy.