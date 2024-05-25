Democrats Are Getting Desperate
Tipsheet

Biden Had a Jeb Bush Moment at West Point

Matt Vespa
May 25, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Joe Biden addressed the graduating cadets at West Point on Saturday. He fumbled again. It’s not the event nor attending the graduation that’s a problem, but Biden has made the simplest of public appearances seem complicated. From slurring his words to peddling incoherent lies, the president doesn’t have the juice. There’s no presence, and that was showcased this weekend when Biden had a Jeb Bush moment. After delivering a line he thought would strike a chord with the crowd, he heard nothing but crickets. Biden later says, “You can clap for that."

Just brutal.

 He also included an anecdote in his address about how he declined to attend the Naval Academy, for which there is no evidence to support that claim (via Fox News): 

President Biden repeated a claim about turning down an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, where he purportedly wanted to play football, during his commencement address at West Point on Saturday. 

[…] 

It's the same story Biden told Naval Academy graduates in 2022, when he claimed he had been accepted to the military institution in 1965 but declined to attend. In Saturday's telling of the story, however, Biden did not offer a date. 

[…] 

Biden attended the University of Delaware and graduated in 1965, reportedly playing briefly on the 1961 freshman team but did not finish the season. 

[…] 

RNC Research, an X account operated by the Republican National Committee's rapid response team, called Biden's claim questionable. 

"He has repeated this lie many times before and there is still no record any of it ever happened," the RNC posted. 

Forget this story. Seldom a day goes by without Biden or his clowns telling a lie to the American people.

