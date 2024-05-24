Yes, This Actually Happened on Wheel of Fortune

What is going on at Wheel of Fortune? It’s still a family-friendly show, but this moment was undoubtedly X-rated. It was a guess so outrageous that it led to one female contestant shouting what we were all thinking in response: “What?!”

During one of the rudimentary $1000 toss-up word puzzles, where one man opted to go there by guessing “right in the butt.” The female co-contestant was floored, as anyone should be. There were chuckles from the audience.

Welcome to the Wheel of Fortune Hall of Fame

pic.twitter.com/FuMkPPSoS6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 24, 2024

Host Pat Sajak kept it professional by simply answering “No."

The correct answer was, “This is the best.” Just watch this unfold:

"Sir, this is Wheel of Fortune." 😂pic.twitter.com/XwXEMf78Ae — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) May 24, 2024

Sajak then quipped how the contestant, Tavaris, had already made an impression on the show, to which the contestant apologized, saying that he got a little too excited about the puzzle.

"Well, figure out a way to handle that tastefully," replied Sajak.

Well, Tavaris started today's Wheel of Fortune episode (#7999) off with a bang not even 60 seconds in! What a treat being in the audience for this along with 70 other past contestants. The crew implied it was going to be censored when it aired! #WheelofFortune #RightInTheButt pic.twitter.com/ReDMVcMpjt — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) May 23, 2024

Eons ago, another contestant made a wrong guess on a puzzle where the clue was "People," shouting, “A group of pill-pushers.” The audience laughed, and Sajak responded, “This is Wheel of Fortune, Joe.”

It took almost 60 years, but the greatest game show clip of all time has finally been dethroned. pic.twitter.com/eFobQWcvOP — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 24, 2024

Others were noting how this incident might have topped probably one of the greatest game show bloopers of all time on The Newlywed Game: