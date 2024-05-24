Watch 'The Daily Show' Obliterate Kamala Harris

'The Daily Show' bulldozed Vice President Kamala Harris’ word salad habit, which made for possibly one of the most brutal attack ads, albeit unintentionally. It is a humorous skit in which comedian Desi Lydic plays “Dahlia Rose Hibiscus,” Kamala Harris’ “holistic thought adviser."

This Comedy Central Daily Show skit ripping Kamala Harris' word salads is both brutal and hilarious. pic.twitter.com/ODT5hc4Cf3 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) May 22, 2024

“What is a holistic thought adviser? It’s holistic, yes. And I am advising and what do we mean when we say that? It means that I am the one by whom the thoughts are being advised from a place of advisement. And then, once advised, communicated holistically,” says Lydic, mocking Harris’ pervasive habit of not making sense anywhere.

Ms. Hibiscus says she leads the vice president on idea voyages, not sentences.

“It’s a process that I call speaking without thinking,” she said.

I can’t believe Lydic said this with a straight face. Are there outtakes? I can see everyone on set breaking down over this segment. Mark Hemingway of RealClearInvestigations wondered if anyone would be fired at the executive level.

Is this even allowed? How did this happen and is a network exec getting fired over this? https://t.co/2qEglx1gPV — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 23, 2024

“Is this even allowed?” he asked.

The skit is a bit of a retread, however. During the Bush presidency, comedian Andy Dick was featured in a sketch playing the role of Bush’s speechwriter and having a similar inane process, very much like “Ms. Hibiscus” regarding communication advice.