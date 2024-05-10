Lindsey Graham Rips Into Lloyd Austin Over Halted Arms Shipments to Israel

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) scorched Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin over the Biden administration’s latest move with Israel, which was to cut off military aid when they’re fighting an existential war against the terror group Hamas. The terrorists have one final bastion in Gaza, Rafah, which Biden has been adamant in his opposition, citing civilian casualties. Israel has offered ceasefire agreements, all rejected by Hamas. They created safe zones for civilians, some of whom want to die along with their families, in calls between IDF officers and civilians warning them to leave.

Biden stopped a bomb shipment earlier this month and didn’t tell Congress. Now, more offensive weapons could be canceled over this operation, all part of Biden’s pathetic 2024 strategy in appeasing antisemitic and radical Islamist voters within the Democratic Party.

“This is obscene. This is absurd. Give Israel what it needs to fight the war it cannot afford to lose.” ⁦@LindseyGrahamSC⁩ slams Defense Secretary Austin for withholding munitions from Israel. pic.twitter.com/xam9Xo58Og — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) May 8, 2024

Graham found the decision “obscene,” excoriating Austin for trying to tell Israel how to fight a justified war of self-defense against people who want to wipe out all the Jews in the region. Israel has been attacked by Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, and yet Biden’s people opt to cut aid. The South Carolina Republican seemed aghast and infuriated that no one sees the larger implications of this decision.

Yet, the hearing on the defense budget Wednesday was also choppy for Austin, who appeared to get ahead of his skis concerning aid, admitting shipments were intentionally delated per the president’s orders but then trying to backtrack, as the White House or the State Department had been playing the ‘we cannot confirm or deny’ game with the press (via NY Post):

Austin’s admission came after a series of Biden lackeys – from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh – for days refused to confirm or deny media reports that the aid had been stopped. But after copping to pausing the shipment, the defense secretary backpedaled, cautioning the committee that the administration had not yet made an official determination whether or when Israel would receive the package. “Again, we’ve not made a final determination on how to proceed with that shipment,” he said. “And I would highlight that this shipment doesn’t have anything to do with the supplemental appropriations that you just helped us get.“ A confused Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV,) asked Austin point-blank whether the reports of the halted aid were false. “No, we are currently reviewing some near-term security assistance shipments in the context of the unfolding events in Rafah,” he replied. “So we are withholding our shipments of weapons predicated on the strategy that Israel’s employing and going into Rafah?” Capito asked. “Is that the bottom line here?” “We’ve not, again, we’re assessing, we have not made any final decisions on this yet,” Austin told Capito, fumbling for words. “But, but to answer your question, yes, we are. There are some things that we’re taking a closer look at.”

If we’ve learned anything from Austin’s secret hospital stay in January, getting a straight answer from this man is like pulling teeth. During that fiasco, Mr. Austin was admitted into the ICU after suffering from complications from a surgery relating to his prostate cancer diagnosis, another detail he neglected to disclose to the public. He was hospitalized for days without informing the Biden White House. These incidents are now common due to the Mickey Mouse government we have in place.