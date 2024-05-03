Top Biden DOJ Official Busted for Lying About Past Arrest

A top Biden Department of Justice official might be in hot water after new information reveals that she lied regarding any prior arrests since becoming an adult. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke replied no during her confirmation hearing in 2021. New documents that the Daily Signal found showed that Clarke was indeed arrested in 2006 in a domestic violence dispute. She had stabbed her then-husband (via Daily Signal):

Advertisement

Before becoming one of the Justice Department’s top leaders, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke was allegedly involved in a violent domestic dispute, according to court documents, records, and text messages—an incident that ended in her arrest and was ultimately expunged. During her Senate confirmation, Clarke specifically denied ever having been arrested for or accused of committing a violent crime. Clarke was nominated by President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 7, 2021, and later confirmed by the U.S. Senate on May 25, 2021, to lead the DOJ’s “crown jewel,” as former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. described the Civil Rights Division. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated Clarke as the first black woman to head the Civil Rights Division, promising she would focus on fighting voter suppression and hate crimes “across the country.” During her confirmation, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., asked then-nominee Clarke: “Since becoming a legal adult, have you ever been arrested for or accused of committing a violent crime against any person?” “No,” she responded, according to responses she submitted under oath to “Questions for the Record” from U.S. senators. Messages as well as records obtained and authenticated by The Daily Signal indicate that Clarke may have been less than forthcoming with this statement. […] Clarke’s ex-husband, Reginald Avery, alleged to the American Accountability Foundation’s Tom Jones in 2021 that Clarke attacked him with a knife, deeply slicing his finger to the bone, on the night of July 4, 2006, while they were married and living in Maryland.

Clarke later filed a motion to expunge the record, which was granted in 2008. What does this all mean? Nothing. There’s no way Clarke would lose her job here if that were on anyone’s mind. It is something to keep in mind regarding precedent because, apparently, Democrats can lie, which is their craft, on questionnaires submitted under penalty of perjury. Clarke could have saved a lot of trouble if she disclosed her arrest and expungement from the get-go, but you know why she didn’t. Still, something should have been

Biden has selected these people to run the top divisions in the Justice Department. Clarke is at the helm of the investigations into pro-life activists who have allegedly violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances ACT. It's going under the radar, but FBI agents were unleashed on these people. Some are even visiting folks over what they've posted on social media.

The DOJ has long been out of control. Are you shocked that the people running it are equally incapable--that's all.

UPDATE: After the Signal’s report, Clarke did come clean about the matter, including why she didn’t disclose her initial arrest (via NY Post):

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke admitted Wednesday that she was arrested and chose not to disclose the legal matter during her Senate confirmation process because it had been expunged from her record. […] Clarke asserted that since the arrest was expunged, she wasn’t required to disclose it to lawmakers. “When given the option to speak about such traumatic incidents in my life, I have chosen not to,” the Biden administration official said. “I didn’t believe during my confirmation process and I don’t believe now that I was obligated to share a fully expunged matter from my past.”

Advertisement

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) called for her to resign. It doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen.