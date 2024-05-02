The Pro-Hamas Antics on College Campuses Is Starting to Make Dems Nervous
Trump’s VP Pick Should Be Someone Who Has Never Admitted to Shooting a...
Pro-Israel and Pro-Hamas Protesters at the University of Alabama Did Agree on One...
Try This Crap In A Red State
Demeaning, Diminishing, Destroying
Campus Protests: Switch Out the Word 'Jew' and Replace It With 'Black'
Will the Students Globalize the Intifada?
White House, Gun Control Groups’ Trojan Horse
Protests and Policy as Porn
Will California Hobble the US Railroad Industry?
Philadelphia Court Forced Jewish Doctor to Choose Between Faith and Justice
Bipartisan Bill to Protect Children from Social Media Is Back
What These Pro-Hamas Protests Tell Us About America’s Judeo-Christian Heritage
Trump Announces Plans to Make Unusual Campaign Stop
Tipsheet

You Can't Do That: Florida Officer Arrests Man Who Vandalized Car With Anti-Biden Sticker

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 02, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The video purports to show a New York transplant discovering that in Florida, you can’t vandalize vehicles, and you will be arrested for it. Regardless of where this individual came from, the man is approached by police over allegations that he keyed a car after he found a bumper sticker on it to be offensive. 

Advertisement

The vehicle had a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ sticker on it. He was caught dead to rights. The officer says there’s a ton of security camera footage of him committing the act. Before this part, the man was read his rights and made clear that he didn’t need to answer any of the officer’s questions. He decided to proceed and admitted that he had scratched the car.

“It infuriated me,” he said. 

The officer later tells the man that the woman in the vehicle with the anti-Biden sticker is pressing charges and that he needs to take him to jail. As he’s placing the man under arrest, the officer reiterates the obvious, which seems to be lost on liberals: “I mean, dude, it costs about $6,000 [in damages] …it’s a felony when you damage someone’s property.”

Recommended

Trump’s VP Pick Should Be Someone Who Has Never Admitted to Shooting a Puppy Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

A bumper sticker on a car triggered this snowflake so much that he committed a crime. It’s an exercise in free speech, and he couldn’t handle it. Tell me how liberals aren’t children again.

Some people have been truly broken since the 2016 election. 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump’s VP Pick Should Be Someone Who Has Never Admitted to Shooting a Puppy Kurt Schlichter
Try This Crap In A Red State Derek Hunter
Trump Announces Plans to Make Unusual Campaign Stop Sarah Arnold
Pro-Israel and Pro-Hamas Protesters at the University of Alabama Did Agree on One Thing Matt Vespa
Of the 300 Pro-Hamas Agitators Arrested at Columbia, Most Weren't Students Sarah Arnold
Leftist, Late-Night Host Defends Violent Pro-Terrorism Protests Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump’s VP Pick Should Be Someone Who Has Never Admitted to Shooting a Puppy Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement