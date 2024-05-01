There Was One Thing Pro-Israel and Pro-Hamas Protesters Agreed at the University of Alabama

We have endured days of mayhem from pro-Hamas college kids, rioting, getting into armed melees with counter-protestors, seizing buildings, and, in some cases, taking hostages. Columbia University students held the custodial staff for some time before being booted from Hamilton Hall last night by New York’s finest. These protests are not peaceful when you take hostages and seize buildings a la Bastille. Hundreds of pro-Hamas students have been arrested, though a significant number of agitators are also of the professional mold, funded by the usual left-wing characters. Last night at UCLA, total pandemonium broke out between the two sides:

🚨#BREAKING: Full blown anarchy and chaos have erupted at UCLA campus with extremely violent clashes occurring and multiple people seriously injured. Numerous items are being thrown, along with fireworks. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 1, 2024

But let’s move away from that briefly because something genuinely hilarious occurred at the University of Alabama. On an issue where no common ground could be found, the pro-Hamas and pro-Israel camps had found one. The one thing they agreed on is that Joe Biden sucks. The editor-in-chief of the Crimson Herald, Maven Navarro, caught both camps chanting “f**k, Joe Biden.” The best part is that each side waited for the other to complete their excoriation of the president:

Both sides now chanting "F***" Joe Biden" — Maven Navarro (@MavenNavarro1) May 1, 2024

Campus protestors and counter protesters have found common ground in chanting “Fuck Joe Biden”



pic.twitter.com/P1vAphw1ac — Billcotterforcongress.com (@Billyhottakes) May 1, 2024

Absolute cinema.

Also, have another chuckle at this: