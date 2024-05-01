The Pro-Hamas Students Who Seized a Building at Columbia University Ran Into a...
Tipsheet

No, the NYPD Isn't Leaving Columbia University Immediately

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 01, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Columbia University isn’t taking any more chances. After students seized it yesterday, they gave the OK for the NYPD to clear out Hamilton Hall. They took the custodians inside hostage. The police arrested dozens last night as tactical teams breached the facility to haul out the pro-Hamas agitators inside. But it doesn’t stop there. The NYPD isn’t leaving—a police presence will remain until May 15:

As an aside, it’s embarrassing that police must be present during graduation, but this is what Columbia’s administration enabled. These antics are what happens when you treat a bunch of pro-terrorist kids as if they have legitimate grievances. 

Killing all the Jews isn’t the agenda of serious or rational people. Expel these kids. As for charges, if Alvin Bragg is the district attorney, you know this pro-Hamas rabble will be out and about soon.

If you don’t crack down hard on these leftists, their poison will spread. Also, where is Joe Biden in all of this? It’s reached the level of national concern now.


