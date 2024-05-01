No, the NYPD Isn't Leaving Columbia University Immediately

Columbia University isn’t taking any more chances. After students seized it yesterday, they gave the OK for the NYPD to clear out Hamilton Hall. They took the custodians inside hostage. The police arrested dozens last night as tactical teams breached the facility to haul out the pro-Hamas agitators inside. But it doesn’t stop there. The NYPD isn’t leaving—a police presence will remain until May 15:

Columbia University's letter to the NYPD requesting police assistance says the university has requested police maintain a presence on campus through at least May 17. For context, graduation is scheduled for May 15. pic.twitter.com/hF3SvTbYLQ — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) May 1, 2024

As an aside, it’s embarrassing that police must be present during graduation, but this is what Columbia’s administration enabled. These antics are what happens when you treat a bunch of pro-terrorist kids as if they have legitimate grievances.

The students occupying Hamilton Hall in Columbia University have barricades all entrances from inside and outside.



They now need alternative methods to get food into the building pic.twitter.com/QJO3nmuH3m — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 30, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Protesters have just stormed and overtook the Hamilton Hall at Columbia University Sparking Riot as They Barricade Inside and Break Windows⁰⁰📌#Manhattan | #NewYork⁰⁰At this very moment, hundreds of students and pro-Palestine protesters have just forcefully… pic.twitter.com/PbU04sHSI9 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 30, 2024

Killing all the Jews isn’t the agenda of serious or rational people. Expel these kids. As for charges, if Alvin Bragg is the district attorney, you know this pro-Hamas rabble will be out and about soon.

If you don’t crack down hard on these leftists, their poison will spread. Also, where is Joe Biden in all of this? It’s reached the level of national concern now.

People on this app acting like the swarm of police is because the kids are protesting ISRAEL and not because they took over a school campus, set up an encampment on the main lawn, smashed windows, took a few janitors hostage, occupied a building, and raised their flag. Lol — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) May 1, 2024



