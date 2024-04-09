The Claims of a Gaza Genocide Get Totally Dismantled on Joe Rogan's Podcast

You can see why some progressives can’t stand this guy. Coleman Hughes dismantled the race-baiting hysterics on The View, where he bulldozed Sunny Hostin’s points about race and inequality. Hughes has a new book highlighting how policies to lift the general working poor will pay off more in building a more equitable society. Most non-whites are in this class, so you’re helping improve their lives, along with poor whites. The problem is that it’s not race-obsessed. Hughes isn’t a conservative but a proud independent who will call out the lunacy at both ends.

Advertisement

He took The View to school, which wasn’t a strenuous exercise, but he also torched the myth of an Israeli genocide in Gaza. It’s a point erroneously touted by pro-Hamas elements within the Democratic Party, the media, and on college campuses. It often has zero impact beyond the usual lefty bubbles because it’s facially untrue. Are there people dying in Gaza? Sure, that’s what happens in war, but it's not a genocide. Hughes was recently on Joe Rogan’s podcast, where he shredded these claims.

• @coldxman's appearance on The View



"There's no evidence that I've been co-opted by anyone. I have an independent podcast, I work for CNN as an analyst, I write for The Free Press, I'm independent in all of these endeavors and no one is paying me to say what I'm saying" pic.twitter.com/sFFWv42MHU — Jules Terpak (@julesterpak) March 27, 2024

The first and most apparent is that genocidal killings are targeted and done en masse. You want to kill as many people as possible with a defined goal to purge whatever ethnic or racial sub-group off the face of the Earth. Collateral damage in Gaza isn’t genocide. He also added that if we’re taking the figures at face value, the current estimates that 13,000 Hamas terrorists have been killed, along with 19,000 civilians. On a ratio basis concerning urban warfare, that’s on par. He goes through a list of urban battles fought in Iraq. The campaign to liberate Mosul from ISIS in 2016-2017 resulted in at least 10,000 civilians being killed in the fighting.

Hughes also touched on the part that many might not want to stomach, but Hamas has become an expert in the field concerning blending into the civilian population. Former President Bill Clinton also made this observation. The commentator added that Hamas attacking and hiding behind human shields cannot be an accepted strategy. We cannot allow ourselves not to take the shots when this happens, regardless of collateral damage to the civilian population, because then the terrorists know they have the ultimate playbook to use against us. You try to reduce civilian deaths whenever possible, but Israel cannot be told not to take the shot, and neither can we.

Joe Rogan Guest Sets Him Straight on Why Israel's Military Campaign Against Hamas is Not 'Genocide'



If you've got to watch just one video about the Israel-Hamas war today, this should be the one.



Popular podcast host Joe Rogan actually did something remarkable on a recent show:… pic.twitter.com/yRkIXV30F1 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 9, 2024

"So Hamas says 32,000 people have been killed. Civilians and soldiers. Israel says 13,000 soldiers have been killed by Israel. So let's not doubt either number," he continued. "They could both be inflated, but if both of those numbers are accurate, which they may or may not be, that would be 13,000 soldiers killed, 19,000 civilians killed, which for urban combat in the Middle East is a very normal ratio." "It's very distinct from 'genocide' because genocide is when you're trying to maximize civilian casualties," he went on. "I think Israel, however, imperfectly is doing the opposite. They're trying to minimize civilian casualties." "That's interesting," Rogan remarked. "This is the way I would put it succinctly," Hughes stated. "If you ask the question, 'what is unique about this war? What is different about this war than all other wars?' It's not the civilian death toll, the ratio of combatants to civilians is, I think it's better than the American armies was when we got ISIS out of Mosul, that was like 10,000 civilians dead to kill 4,000 ISIS. This is 19,000 civilians dead to kill, 13,000." "What's unique about this war, unlike every other war that I could think of, is you have an army in Hamas that has perfected the art of embedding itself in meshing itself with civilians so that you cannot hit them without hitting the people around them," he continued. "Other armies have done this, but none have perfected it to the extent that Hamas has. And yes, I agree with all of the absolute tragedy and suffering of the Palestinian people, but what creates that is the way Hamas fights." "And either we can say one of two things: We can either say, 'Israel, just Israel doesn't have a clean shot and they have to let Hamas get away with it because it's too much to bear.' But then we are essentially creating a situation where terrorists have found the perfect solution, which is that you can cross the border, go house to house, slaughtering your enemies, and then hide behind your own people and they can do nothing about it. It's a perfect strategy."

Advertisement

Rogan saw Coleman's points, admitting that he saw his perspective.

"I see what you're saying. You clearly know more about it than I do," the podcast host said. No yelling. No ad hominem attacks. Just a simple discussion about a topic in the news, where someone was willing to change their opinion about the subject.

Bill Clinton in 2016: “I killed myself to give the Palestinians a state. I had a deal they turned down that would have given them all of Gaza... between 96%-97% of the West Bank, compensating land in Israel, you name it."



“Hamas is really smart. When they decide to rocket… pic.twitter.com/wWwQf08PVS — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 8, 2024

War is nasty, so don’t start them. That should have been the predominant theory running through the minds of Hamas before they committed a terror attack that aimed to kill as many people as possible based on racial and ethnic markers. They were intentionally raping, torturing, and killing Jews in their ongoing campaign to destroy Israel and reclaim the land they think is theirs. That’s a genocide. And yet, the UN can’t even recognize the mass rapes committed by Hamas.