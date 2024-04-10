Lloyd Austin Confirms What We Already Know Regarding Israel's War in Gaza

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee yesterday to confirm what we’ve already known about the Gaza War. There is no genocide happening in the region. Pro-Hamas supporters have whined for weeks about a war crime that doesn’t exist.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, they’ve coddled and drooled over a terror group that committed crimes against humanity when they invaded Israel on October 7, 2023. Yet, Austin also didn’t call the October 7 attacks a genocide, though there are better arguments to label them as such. He did stress that aid to the Palestinian civilian population, which is also Hamas, is essential in stabilizing the region (via Politico):

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday rebuffed arguments that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, saying he’s seen no evidence to suggest it. “We don’t have any evidence of genocide being [committed]” by Israel in Gaza, Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee during a budget hearing, where his testimony was interrupted several times by protesters. […] Austin also said a military operation to establish a pier in Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid by sea will be up and running by late April. “It is something that we have the ability to do and we should do,” Austin said of the pier operation. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) faulted the Israeli government for “collectively punishing” Gazans by throttling access to water and humanitarian aid. He pointed to recent comments from World Food Programme Director Cindy McCain that a famine is imminent. When asked by Kaine about the issue, Austin said a lack of food and medicine “will accelerate violence, and it will have the effect of ensuring that there is a long term conflict because the Palestinian people will have been disadvantaged to such a great degree. This doesn’t have to happen.”

That pier is going to be a floating terror target. And there is nothing wrong with collective punishment when the civilian population wholeheartedly endorses Hamas and their operational goals. They elected these people to power in the mid-2000s. Are there some who hate Hamas and blame them for the destruction of their homes? Sure, but as new polling has shown consistently, much of the population supports the terrorist organization and approved of the October 7 attacks. They are the same. The son of a Hamas commander made this argument on Dr. Phil’s show recently.

Son of Hamas commander:



“There is no difference between Hamas and the so-called ‘Palestinians’, as the vast majority of them support Hamas… There are no ‘Palestinian’ people. There are conflicted tribes, and without Israel as the common enemy, they would kill each other.” pic.twitter.com/sLR2xkaKV4 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 4, 2024

Coleman Hughes also joined Joe Rogan’s podcast to slap down the genocide myth. Rogan has entertained the position that Israeli forces might be committing such acts. Hughes quickly laid waste to these claims, leading to Rogan reconsidering his position:

Advertisement

Joe Rogan Guest Sets Him Straight on Why Israel's Military Campaign Against Hamas is Not 'Genocide'



If you've got to watch just one video about the Israel-Hamas war today, this should be the one.



Popular podcast host Joe Rogan actually did something remarkable on a recent show:… pic.twitter.com/yRkIXV30F1 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 9, 2024

There is no Gaza genocide. Hamas is going to be wiped out soon. We should rejoice.