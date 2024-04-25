Video Captures an NYU Pro-Hamas Activist Who’s Totally Clueless About What They're Protesting

There is that saying about the mob mentality—and this video proves it. The war in Gaza has created political heartburn for the Biden administration, unbearable heartache for Israel, and unimaginable destruction for the leaders of Hamas. Hamas started this war, and Israel is going to end it with the destruction of this terror group eventually.

In the meantime, in America, hordes of leftist students, touting antisemitic slurs, peddling terrorist propaganda, and, in some cases, assaulting Jewish students, have taken to the streets. They’ve also seized portions of college campuses, creating mini encampments until their schools take a more hardline stance on Israel.

What that is remains to be seen. And this video of a pro-Palestinian NYU student trying to define what they’re protesting says it all:

NEW: Pro-Palestine protester has no clue why she is protesting and then asks a friend why they are protesting who also has no clue.



Remarkable.



Reporter: "Why are you protesting?"



— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 24, 2024

“Demanding that NYU stops! I honestly don't know what NYU is doing... Do you know what NYU is doing?"

The “I wish I was more educated” line couldn’t be more appropriate.

This week, we saw some colleges dismantle these pro-Hamas camps on their campuses with the help of law enforcement. It should also be noted that we'll be paying for these students' tuitions, thanks to Biden's unconstitutional debt relief initiatives.