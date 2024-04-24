'This Is Where the Systematic Killing Took Place': 200 Days of War From...
NYPD Arrests Dozens Who Besieged Area Near Chuck Schumer's Home

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 24, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

It happened again: anti-Israel protestors in New York City tried to create a ruckus last night, which led to dozens being arrested. Dubbed “Seder in the Streets,” hordes of young anti-Israel and antisemitic protestors besieged the area near Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) home (via NY Post):

More than 100 protesters were hauled away by NYPD cops as they chanted in support of Palestinians on Tuesday evening near Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s home in Brooklyn, according to footage of the raucous demonstration. 

The anti-Israel protesters, including many from Jewish activist organizations, were arrested after they refused to budge from blocking traffic at Grand Army Plaza during the protest dubbed “Seder in the Streets.” 

Protesters were either standing or sitting in the street with their arms linked together as they chanted, “Cease-fire now” and “Let Gaza live,” footage from the group shows.

In 2023, at the outset of the War in Gaza, these people did the exact same thing near Schumer’s home (via ABC7NY): 

Protests erupted outside Senator Chuck Schumer's Brooklyn home on Friday. Thousands took to the streets, calling on the majority leader to push for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and prevent any further loss of life. 

Many of the protesters were Jewish - some even holding a banner that read, 'Jews Say Stop the Genocide of Palestinians.' 

A total of 57 people were arrested - including two New York State Assembly Members Zohran Mamdani and Marcela Mitaynes. Also among them were rabbis and descendants of Holocaust survivors, holding a banner reading 'Jews Say Stop the Genocide of Palestinians' and blocking the entryway to Schumer's street. 

Mamdani and Mitaynes were both issued C summonses for blocking vehicular traffic. 

And, of course, these people have been hurling antisemitic hatred toward Jews for days, but Schumer appears committed to toeing the line here: don’t make these people angry because we need their votes in November.

