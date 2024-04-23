Even Alec Baldwin Can't Escape the Pro-Hamas Crowd

Alec Baldwin is dealing with involuntary manslaughter charges after the 2021 incident on the set of his film Rust, where he shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while practicing a stunt. The armorer for the production, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was just sentenced to 18 months for involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin likely has zero interest or care about the Gaza War regarding lending his opinion on the matter, as that would be unseemly given the legal drama that’s engulfed his life, but that didn’t stop a pro-Hamas activist from harassing the actor while he was trying to get coffee in New York.

I’m not shedding any tears for Baldwin or his fake Spanish wife over the Rust incident, which likely has ended his career, but this exchange is brutal. After badgering the actor about his shooting incident, the pro-terrorist agitator wanted the beleaguered former 30 Rock star to say, “Free Palestine.” Baldwin is seen pleading with the barista to call the police (via Times of Israel):

Video shows actor Alec Baldwin confronted at a New York coffee shop by an anti-Israel protester, who repeatedly demands that he say “Free Palestine.” The woman also taunts the Hollywood star over his fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer with a misfired prop gun while filming the movie “Rust.” The actor eventually knocks the camera out of the individual’s hand. “Alec can you please say ‘Free Palestine’ one time?” the woman asks as Baldwin stands in the coffee shop, apparently talking on the phone. “Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jail time?” “Free Palestine, Alec, just one time, and I’ll leave you alone,” she said. “I’ll leave you alone, I swear.” Baldwin moves toward the coffee shop door and appears to suggest an employee call the police. “You know he’s a fucking criminal,” the woman says. “Just say ‘Free Palestine’ one time, one time,” she says. “Fuck Israel, fuck Zionism,” please say it,” she says, before Baldwin knocks the camera out of her hand.

The whole point is this: these people will make you care. No matter what the situation. No one can be neutral—ever.