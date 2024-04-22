NPR's CEO Doesn't Have a Burner Account, But This Is a Case of 'Life Plagiarizing Art'

Former Rolling Stone editor Matt Taibbi penned a pretty funny piece last week called, “We Have Proof: New NPR Chief Katherine Maher Is Titania McGrath.”

Does National Public Radio’s Katherine Maher, its new CEO, have a burner account? No, but Maher’s views, which have aptly been described as woke bingo, does align with a satirical account @TitaniaMcGrath, where a lot of Maher’s posts on Twitter aligned with those of Ms. McGrath. It’s uncanny.

Advertisement

Taibbi apologized for the oversight of analyzing Maher’s guide to the holidays—not satire—with that of Ms. McGrath when he first penned the article. He said the outcome was a rare instance of “life plagiarizing art”:

When I wrote the above article based on NPR CEO Katherine Maher’s holiday tweets earlier this week, I committed an obvious editorial oversight, failing to run corresponding searches on the satirical @TitaniaMcGrath account. The comparison was meant to be funny, not literal. With apologies to the real Titania, the original Angry Rich White Female-Assigned Person With Daddy Issues (who identifies as a person of color), a quick look back uncovered an uncanny case of life plagiarizing art

From Thanksgiving to Christmas, to dog owners and “deplatforming fascists,” Maher and McGrath share a lot except one is in fantasyland while the other is not. On the Oscars and white saviors in Africa, I can believe a host of white progressives feel the same way, even though no charity work from groups deemed ‘too white’ would only mean more African families suffering or dying, but who cares about that, right?

The posts about dog owners and refraining from using gendered language when speaking to our four-legged friends because it enables the erasure of non-binary peoples is some Hunter Biden crack pipe nonsense. Still, it’s adding to the overall point: the Left has become so insane that what was once satire is now accepted by liberals in America writ large. It’s got so bad that even notable liberal comedians, like Bill Maher, are calling out their side for going off the deep end, especially when it comes to gender issues and kids.

It turns out for pedophiles in Hollywood, "It's A Small World After All." pic.twitter.com/4qUtOhXZYL — Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 20, 2024

These aren’t serious people, but they’re also the pool from which liberals now tap to run things in this country.