Bill Maher Couldn't Keep Quiet About This Woke Issue Anymore

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 20, 2024 2:00 PM

Sure, Bill Maher had a deplorable take on the abortion issue last week, but he’s not a conservative. He’s also one of the most prolific and merciless attackers of his aisle since wokeness began to eat away at American liberalism like cancer. You’ve known this for quite some time, but the HBO host’s commentary on gender and kids most likely triggered any far leftist, as this is one of their favorite fronts in the culture wars. 

Maher has openly said he’s still a liberal; it’s just that many on his side have gone insane. When opining about liberals being the gas pedal and conservatism the brakes last week, he openly admitted he’s more aligned with those who hit the pedal, but not if we’re driving off the cliff. With gender and kids, you could argue that he’s more aligned with social conservatives, though he would prefer to be an independent objector. 

The comedian found it ironic that he, a man who has gone on with life without kids and someone who doesn’t generally like them, is the one defending their innocence and protecting them from the pedophilic elements within Hollywood that have been alleged for years but got exposed with the new documentary series Quiet on Set, which details the serial abuse that was subjected to various kid stars who worked for the network. 

“Nickelodeon—it wasn’t a studio. It was Neverland Ranch with craft services,” quipped the comedian. Maher later segued into the hypocrisy this series exposed since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was dismissed as a “hick” and a “bigot” when he lobbed the same criticism about creepy stuff at Disney. Yet, these same people are horrified at the allegations mentioned in Quiet on Set. 

Bombshell Testimony Reveals WHO Pushed for COVID Vaccine Passports Despite Knowing They Were a Scam Sarah Arnold
Maher later said the two industries aren’t so different in attracting creeps. Since 2014, at least 35 Disney employees have been arrested for child sex crimes. 

“DeSantis wasn’t wrong, but we’re so tribal now. The Left will overlook child f**king if the guy from the wrong party calls it out. Sure, Nickelodeon messed up Amanda Bynes, but the Mickey Mouse Club is where Britney Spears got her start, and she’s perfectly fine,” he joked. 

Brian Peck, an ex-dialogue coach with Nick who went to jail for “oral copulation with a minor,” was later hired by Disney. 

“For pedophiles in Hollywood, it’s a small world after all,” said Maher. He later turned his fire to drag queen story time and other like-minded events because there is something unappealing and wrong with watching a five-year-old tip a drag queen with a neon sign reading “it isn’t going to lick itself” in the backdrop. 

“Do I have to pretend that’s cool in order to keep my liberal ID card,” asked Maher. “Sorry, I can’t do that.” 

He also said that there is nothing wrong with drag, but are we sure these events are really about the kids? Maher later repeated that wokeness is no longer an extension of liberalism. He likes how children are told not to hate and be judgmental, but there comes a point when inclusion becomes promotion. 

No, he’s not for the current progressive take on kids today that they’re miniature adults, wise beyond their years—no, they’re morons. And they have no frame of reference. 

“That’s why endlessly talking about gender with six-years-olds is not just inappropriate—it’s what the law would call entrapment, which means enticing people into doing something they wouldn’t ordinarily do,” Maher added. 

He later told those skeptical to watch more TikTok videos before showing a freak show montage of teachers peddling these points. Maher later pointed out the rising number of children’s books that have catered to the mindset that heterosexuality is akin to racism, sexism, and the patriarchy. The whole point is to tell kids, “Wouldn’t it be cool to be anything but that.” 

I’ve been watching Maher for years, and he has mocked the “gay agenda” talking point because he felt it was “mostly nonsense.” He then zeroed in on the operative word: mostly. He then showed a clip of a director for Disney television animation proudly saying how no one questioned her placing “queerness” in all the places. 

The HBO host suggested that perhaps we should exclude the kids from our culture wars, at least until the election is over.

