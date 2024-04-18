Here's Who Bob Menendez Might Throw Under the Bus During His Corruption Case

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who is fighting for his political life after being slapped with numerous superseding indictments for corruption and bribery, might have the perfect fall guy. In this case, fall girl: that would be his wife. Last September, the New Jersey Democrat became the subject of national attention when federal agents searched his home, finding gold bars and almost $500,000 in cash strewn about the house. Some of the money was stuffed in articles of clothing.

He was later charged with acting as a foreign agent on behalf of Egypt. Later, Qatar was added to that list. Menendez has faced corruption charges before, but this time, the gold bars seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back concerning his fellow Democrats. Now, he might hurl his wife under the bus to save himself (via CBS News):

Senator Menendez, Charged in Bribery Scheme, May Blame His Wife



According to newly unsealed documents, Senator Robert Menendez may testify that Nadine Menendez hid information from him, leading him to believe that “nothing unlawful was taking place.”… pic.twitter.com/oRB4Dl2uPS — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 16, 2024

Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, could incriminate his wife when he heads to trial next month to fight charges that he traded his political influence for cash, gold bars and a luxury Mercedes, according to newly unsealed court documents. A legal brief from Menendez's lawyers said the senator might testify about communications with his wife that will demonstrate "the ways in which she withheld information" from her husband "or otherwise led him to believe that nothing unlawful was taking place." The disclosure about Menendez's possible defense strategy, which had been redacted, was unsealed by a federal judge at the request of several news organizations, including CBS News. Menendez was indicted in September on charges alleging he and his wife, Nadine, accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of bribes while using his power and influence to enrich and protect three New Jersey businessmen and benefit the government of Egypt. Later, a superseding indictment alleged Menendez and his wife conspired to act as a foreign agent for Egypt and accepted expensive gifts in exchange for favorable comments about Qatar. The latest indictment unsealed in March accused the duo of obstructing the investigation into the alleged yearslong corruption scheme.

The New Jersey Democrat has been cleaved from the Democratic Party herd and left to die in the wilderness but still plans to run for another term in the U.S. Senate, though not as a Democrat. He plans to run as an independent. Frankly, he should give up on his career in public life since it’s effectively over and focus on not going to jail right now.