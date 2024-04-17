Here's What Happened When Google Employees Staged an Anti-Israel Protest in Their Boss'...
The View's Top Race-Baiter Is Worried This Could Happen During the Trump Hush...
Life Behind Communist Lines
The Kill Switch
Growing Latino Support for Border Wall, Strict Enforcement
Biden’s Contempt for the Rule of Law Laid Bare in Move to Close...
Nova Music Festival Attendees Detail the Mental Health Challenges Survivors Are Facing
Reporter Corners KJP on Gas Prices
Trump Is Right -- More Violence, Turmoil Under Biden
Joe Biden Is Scared of His Own Shadow
SCOTUS Misses a Chance to Protect Peaceful Protesters
It’s Time to Remove the NCAA as the Regulator of College Sport
New Poll: Nearly Three in 10 Voters Say They Would Vote Illegally in...
Federal Judges Side with Transgender Agenda
Tipsheet

Justice Gorsuch Lays Waste to the Biden Administration's Argument for Jail Sentences

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 17, 2024 6:30 AM

 

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the Fischer v. United States case, which related to whether the DC Court of Appeals “erred in construing 18 U.S.C. § 1512 obstruction of congressional inquiries and investigations, to include acts unrelated to investigations and evidence,” according to SCOTUSblog. This criminal statute was slapped against hundreds of January 6 defendants, many serving years behind bars. 

Advertisement

During oral arguments, Justice Neil Gorsuch poked holes in the Biden Justice Department’s case, listing four instances of “obstructing a Congressional proceeding,” mentioning Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s (D-NY) fire alarm stunt last year:

The best part is when the Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said they would need evidence of intent in these circumstances. 

“Oh, they intend to do it alright,” replied Gorsuch. 

In March, a federal appeals court ruled that up to 100 January 6 defendants might have had their jail sentences improperly enhanced.

Recommended

Here's What Happened When Google Employees Staged an Anti-Israel Protest in Their Boss' Office Matt Vespa
Advertisement

A lot of liberals weren't pleased with this line of questioning. Cope and seethe:


Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened When Google Employees Staged an Anti-Israel Protest in Their Boss' Office Matt Vespa
The View's Top Race-Baiter Is Worried This Could Happen During the Trump Hush Money Trial Matt Vespa
Jury Selection for Trump's Hush Money Trial Is a Total Trainwreck Matt Vespa
The Kill Switch John Stossel
Auburn Men's Basketball Coach's Take on Woke Liberals Supporting Hamas Is a Slam Dunk Matt Vespa
Life Behind Communist Lines Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Happened When Google Employees Staged an Anti-Israel Protest in Their Boss' Office Matt Vespa
Advertisement