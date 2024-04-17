Justice Gorsuch Lays Waste to the Biden Administration's Argument for Jail Sentences

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the Fischer v. United States case, which related to whether the DC Court of Appeals “erred in construing 18 U.S.C. § 1512 obstruction of congressional inquiries and investigations, to include acts unrelated to investigations and evidence,” according to SCOTUSblog. This criminal statute was slapped against hundreds of January 6 defendants, many serving years behind bars.

During oral arguments, Justice Neil Gorsuch poked holes in the Biden Justice Department’s case, listing four instances of “obstructing a Congressional proceeding,” mentioning Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s (D-NY) fire alarm stunt last year:

The best part is when the Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said they would need evidence of intent in these circumstances.

“Oh, they intend to do it alright,” replied Gorsuch.

In March, a federal appeals court ruled that up to 100 January 6 defendants might have had their jail sentences improperly enhanced.

