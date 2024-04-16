Why Chuck Schumer's Latest Israel Tweet Is Laughably Dishonest

Israel was subjected to an unprecedented barrage of Iranian drones and missiles on Saturday. From their soil, the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism launched a massive attack in retaliation for an IDF airstrike that killed two Iranian Revolutionary Guard Crops generals in Syria earlier this month. Everyone anticipated the attack, with Tehran even telling Turkey of their plans. The Biden administration, reportedly aware, allegedly relayed a response through Ankara: it must be “within certain limits.”

Advertisement

The day brought scores of statements of solidarity with the Jewish state, including one from Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), which was a sick exercise in political disingenuousness. I mean, the stones on this man:

As Israel is under attack from Iran, we stand with Israel and its people, and the United States will do everything we can to support Israel’s defense against Iran. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 13, 2024

As Israel is under attack from Iran, we stand with Israel and its people, and the United States will do everything we can to support Israel’s defense against Iran.

Um, isn’t this the same guy who wanted to boot Netanyahu over the Gaza War? So, which is it, Chuck?

Schumer called for regime change in Israel a couple weeks ago over Netanyahu's prosecution of the war against Hamas in Gaza https://t.co/zi4eQ80MUE — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 13, 2024

Israel has become a thorn in the side of Democrats who wish to support the Jewish state, as they’ve historically done. Still, it must deal with the immense pressure from within its base, which has become overwhelmingly antisemitic and pro-terrorist.

Also, while Netanyahu won’t be prime minister forever, his policies in Gaza and the wider region are going to be continued no matter who replaces him.

The good news is that since Iran telegraphed the strikes, Israel had plenty of time to prepare. It’s partial political theater but something that shouldn’t be taken lightly: Iran wants to destroy Israel, and the two nations have engaged in a decades-long shadow war with their proxies carrying out an array of strikes and intelligence operations to cripple the other.

Israeli Media is reporting that U.S. and Israeli Intelligence received Information from Sources on how Significant and Large-Scale the Iranian Retaliatory Attack would be roughly 24 Hours before it began, allowing Israel and Allies to make moves to Directly Counter the Attack. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 14, 2024

In a sane world, the US would support Israel’s planned retaliatory strikes, but Biden and the Democrats think all they need to win in the 2024 election is Michigan, which has become Jihadi heaven in recent years.