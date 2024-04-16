Auburn Men's Basketball Coach's Take on Woke Liberals Supporting Hamas Is a Slam Dunk

Even folks who aren’t paid to follow or report on the news know the position young voters have taken on the Gaza War is insane. Take Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, who torched young activists who are pouring their hearts out for Hamas. College students have been the stormtroopers for pro-terrorist sympathies on American soil, harassing, assaulting, and hurling death threats at Jewish students and supporters of Israel.

The oddball contingent is the LGBT lefties who are casting their lot with Hamas. Mr. Pearl stated the obvious in an interview with Campus Reform: Hamas would murder every single one of these people. He also found the intersectional position on this baffling (via Campus Reform):

Pearl made the comments on Tuesday during an interview, where he described October 7, 2023 and April 13 as “enormous wake up calls for Jewish Americans that don’t think the Holocaust is possible again.” During the interview, Pearl called out part of the LGBTQ community for supporting the Palestinian movement and Hamas. ”Young people want a cause. They want to correct apartheid, or oppression, or a lack of freedom, or humanitarian aid for lesser. And there’s this thing called intersectionalism, and blows my mind that somehow there’s a connection between the LGBTQ community and Palestinian suffering, or the Islamic cause or Hamas,” said Pearl. “If you are gay, and you are in certain parts of areas controlled by Hamas in Gaza, or the Palestinian Authority in certain communities, in Judea, Samaria, you’re going to be killed. That’s not allowed. “But yet somehow...those groups can come together and just it’s okay to just hate Jews.”

These supporters have taken to the streets to harass Jewish business owners, tried to shut down airports by launching balloons in the surrounding airspace, and blocked traffic across the country. They’ve shut down bridges while chanting pro-Hamas propaganda, like false claims of genocide.

It’s an activity that’s caught the eye of the Biden White House since the administration’s Israel position has recently led to young voter support dipping to dangerous levels. It’s why Joe wants this war to end as quickly as possible—with no Israeli victory. Benjamin Netanyahu isn’t going to let that happen; neither will his successor, no matter what. What Netanyahu is doing in Gaza will be continued by the next Israeli prime minister, which is something that is lost among Democrats today.