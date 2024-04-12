John Fetterman Sips a Soda While Unapologetically Standing By Israel When Confronted By Protesters

If you told me that Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) would be the Democrats’ most fervent and unapologetic supporter of Israel, I would have laughed. He won the 2022 election amid severe complications from a near-fatal stroke and then was hospitalized weeks after he was sworn into office. There were doubts he could finish his term, with whispers that maybe his wife would replace him. I think we can put those rumors to bed. Not only has Fetterman regained some of his political mojo, but he’s making leftists irate with his support for law and order, and Israel especially.

Don’t get me wrong: I’ll never support his re-election, but he won, he’s there, and on issues we can work on, I’ll give him a hat tip. The man is a troll master, waving the Israeli flag as pro-terrorist supporters were arrested on Capitol Hill at the outset of the Israel-Hamas War. When these same folks besieged his home in Pennsylvania, he calmly took to the roof, holding an Israeli flag.

John Fetterman spent the night standing on a rooftop waving an Israeli flag at protestors in Pennsylvania. Just an unbelievable sight to see. pic.twitter.com/5sJHMTLMht — James Ray 🔻 (@GoodVibePolitik) January 27, 2024

John Fetterman trolls anti-Israel protestors by waving an Israeli flag as they’re being arrestedpic.twitter.com/MYh98115jC — OutKick (@Outkick) November 10, 2023

Now, here’s a clip of him being confronted by Palestinian supporters, where he sips a soda, calmly saying, “he’s still with Israel.”

Another day, another clip of @SenFettermanPA casually eating Israel’s detractors for lunch. pic.twitter.com/0sSoBJSpmF — Dovi Safier (@safier) April 12, 2024

Fetterman has disappointed leftists by declaring he’s not one of them, essentially. He’s not ‘woke’ and has made that position known publicly. He’s appalled at what his alma mater, Harvard, has become and laughs at the idea of squatter’s rights. Is Fetterman about to become the most sensible Democrat as Joe Manchin, who toed a more conservative-ish line, is about to leave the U.S. Senate? I wouldn’t say that, but when it comes to Israel and defeating Hamas—Fetterman won’t stand in the way.