NPR Tries to Make This Woman a Martyr for Tearing Down Israeli Hostage Posters. It Fails Miserably.

We all knew National Public Radio had a liberal slant. Now, it’s become insufferable. Senior business editor Uri Berliner sounded the alarm about how the outlet’s reports have lost their way. NPR is now a tool from which liberal elites tell people how to think. When even those who aren’t conservative, maybe even liberal, view NPR as unlistenable garbage, you know the network has lost the plot.

Advertisement

Take this story about a woman who got fired for tearing down Israeli hostage posters. It was recorded she shouted expletives and engaged in activities that many view as antisemitic. Unemployment benefits for this woman were also denied. Are we supposed to feel bad for this woman because she got what she deserved? Via NPR:

1/ Is there a difference between identifying by name someone belligerently acting out in a public space and "doxxing"?



The idea that there's a sort of right to complete anonymity for people publicly behaving like heartless asses seems, well, questionable. — Gilead Ini (@GileadIni) April 11, 2024

3/ And here's the subject of @NPR's advocacy, the one who's so keen on her name being kept quiet yet partnered with NPR to blast her name across the world. pic.twitter.com/ugJalKz6XI — Gilead Ini (@GileadIni) April 11, 2024

5/

* If someone is running around public spaces plastering KKK stickers on every black face on a flier, don't feel obliged to protect his reputation by concealing his name. Accountability here is appropriate. — Gilead Ini (@GileadIni) April 11, 2024

6/

* If you're a childcare worker tearing down posters of child hostages, giving the finger and distributing Fuck Yous to all who question you—it's a net plus for parents of children in your care, especially but not only parents of Jewish children, to know you and your character — Gilead Ini (@GileadIni) April 11, 2024

On Nov. 2, Olivia Lynch was walking home from dinner in Brooklyn, N.Y., when she saw a poster that she had seen a few times since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7. "My first reaction was a twinge in my heart," Lynch said. "Wow, look at this cute kid. Look at these lovely looking people who are being used as pawns in a war. This is awful." The poster is designed to look like a standard missing persons poster, but with the addition of the word "kidnapped" in bright red at the top and one of the faces of the 240 hostages taken by Hamas. The posters are available for free online in more than 30 languages, and anyone can print them out and distribute them. The creators of these posters, Israeli artists Nitzan Mintz, Dede Bandaid and Tal Huber, told NPR in a statement that these posters are meant to raise awareness of the innocent civilians being held captive. Some people, including the artists themselves, believe that tearing down these posters is an antisemitic act, and videos of people tearing down these posters have gone viral. Lynch doesn't believe that taking down the posters is antisemitic. "These posters don't exist in a vacuum," Lynch said. "I think they are serving to amplify the messaging that one was seeing, that Israel is completely justified in what they are doing in Gaza." […] "What was going through my mind at this point was that this poster is justifying the destruction of Gaza because of these hostages," Lynch said. […] Days after she tore down the poster, Lynch got a call from her boss: She had been fired. She filed a claim for unemployment benefits a few weeks later, arguing that she had a right to express political opinions outside of the workplace. "I considered it to be maybe a small act of civil disobedience," Lynch said. "It was nonviolent. I was taking down an inflammatory piece of propaganda." The New York State Department of Labor denied her claim, stating that she "was held to a higher standard caring for children" and "knew or should" have known her actions would jeopardize her job.

Advertisement

Sorry, I don’t care about Lynch’s troubles. She’s not the first to be recorded; she had to have known that tearing down these posters came with this risk. Second, she sides with the terrorists. NPR then tried to make this into a free-speech debate. It’s not. She has every right to say “f**k Israel” and support Hamas propaganda points. Her employer has every right to fire her for these antics. She’s not in jail because she has the freedom to be a terrible human being. She’s just a jobless bum now, which any supporter of Hamas should be subjected to.

Israel isn’t committing genocide in Gaza, so it’s truly bringing out the brainwashed in our society, and it’s the folks who aren’t Fox News listeners. There is a portion of the piece I do agree with, which is that death threats directed at Ms. Lynch should be called out as unacceptable. That’s not an exercise in free speech. The StopAntisemitism account on X has captured and held accountable dozens of these clowns without hurling epithets and threats of violence.

That being said, Lynch is no martyr. She’s another doofus who buys into terrorist propaganda and someone who, ironically, would be murdered by Hamas.