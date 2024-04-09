Calm Down About Trump’s Abortion Position
Tipsheet

Biden Reportedly Looking Into Whether He Can Unilaterally Shut Down the Border

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 09, 2024 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

Is this a joke? Joe Biden has to know April Fool’s Day has long passed for this year. Either he forgot the day, or the polling on this topic has reached election-killer levels. Joe Biden is risking a tantrum from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) by looking into whether he can unilaterally shut down the border. I wish I were making this up (via Reuters): 

President Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he and his administration are trying to determine whether he has the authority to act on his own to shut down the U.S.'s southern border with Mexico to migrants, should it be deemed necessary. 

Biden told Univision in the interview that because bipartisan legislation that would have granted him the authority to shut the border was stalled by Republicans in Congress, he was being encouraged to try to do it alone.

"We're examining whether or not I have that power," Biden said, adding there was "no guarantee" he has the power without legislation. 

We know this is total nonsense. Of course, Biden can unilaterally shut down the border. Reauthorizing every executive order former President Donald Trump issued and finishing the wall would bring much order to the situation. As of now, we’ve lost operational control. 

Guy Benson
Biden doesn’t need Congressional approval to complete the wall—the funds have already been appropriated. The man dithers and self-induces paralysis by analysis on this but will defy the Supreme Court and move swiftly and unilaterally to chip away at student loan debt. 

But we all know he won’t do anything. If Biden were serious about illegal immigration, he’d first and foremost pick a new DHS secretary.

Guy Benson
Spencer Brown
Derek Hunter
Matt Vespa
Rachel Alexander
Mike Davis

