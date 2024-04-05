Why Congress' Only Ukrainian-Born Member Has Switched Course on More Aid
Wait, an Oregon Girl Was Allegedly Gang Raped at School...and No One Called...
Conservation Group Fighting In the Arena for Hunting, Fishing Rights
'Serious Failure': IDF Releases the Results of Investigation Into Strike That Killed WCK...
Adams Invited Abbott to Spend a Night in Shelter for Illegal Immigrants. Here's...
Biden Announces Nickname He's 'Very Proud of' to Greek American Community
MTA's Demand of NYC Marathon Proved Too Crazy, Even for Dem Governor
Biden, Transgenderism, and Making Christianity More Invisible
RFK Jr. Is Right About Joe Biden
Donald Trump, The Ultimate Fighter
Why Democrats May Be Severely Limiting Their Voter Registration Push This Year
From Beirut to Tel Aviv - Taking the Pulse of a Tense Israel
What Did Antony Blinken Just Say About Israel and Hamas?
Biden’s Anti-Christian Attack on Liberty University
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Can't Even Get March Madness Right

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 05, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

There is no doubt that Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and LSU’s Angel Reese drummed up headlines ahead of their Elite Eight matchup. It was a revenge game. The Hawkeyes were bested by the LSU Tigers in the women’s NCAA championship game last year. This year, Clark was unstoppable from the three-point line, dropping 41 points in Iowa’s 94-87 win. The game drew over 12 million viewers. It's good for basketball, but some liberal had to ruin it. 

Advertisement

I don’t watch women’s basketball, but it’s undeniable what Clark and Reese have done to gin up support. It’s OK to recognize it, but Vice President Kamala Harris had to lie about the March Madness season, declaring that 2022 was the first year that the women’s tournament had brackets. That is demonstrably false. As Guy noted, former President Barack Obama always made a bracket for the women’s games.

Clark also said that more people were excited about the women playing than the men this year—let’s slow down there a bit. That’s also patently false. Harris can’t even make the easy layups, which we’ve all known for some time. It circles back to wondering if she ever listens to her staff or whether things remain so toxic in that work environment that no one dares say a word to her, which could also explain these frequent public trip-ups. 

Recommended

Wait, an Oregon Girl Was Allegedly Gang Raped at School...and No One Called the Police? Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, an Oregon Girl Was Allegedly Gang Raped at School...and No One Called the Police? Matt Vespa
Adams Invited Abbott to Spend a Night in Shelter for Illegal Immigrants. Here's How the TX Gov Responded. Leah Barkoukis
What Did Antony Blinken Just Say About Israel and Hamas? Rebecca Downs
The Race Hustlers Are Terrified That Trump Will End Racism Kurt Schlichter
Why Congress' Only Ukrainian-Born Member Has Switched Course on More Aid Matt Vespa
Trump Takes Massive Lead Over Biden, Sending Democrats Into a Downward Spiral of Worry Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wait, an Oregon Girl Was Allegedly Gang Raped at School...and No One Called the Police? Matt Vespa
Advertisement