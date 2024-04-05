Kamala Harris Can't Even Get March Madness Right

There is no doubt that Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and LSU’s Angel Reese drummed up headlines ahead of their Elite Eight matchup. It was a revenge game. The Hawkeyes were bested by the LSU Tigers in the women’s NCAA championship game last year. This year, Clark was unstoppable from the three-point line, dropping 41 points in Iowa’s 94-87 win. The game drew over 12 million viewers. It's good for basketball, but some liberal had to ruin it.

I don’t watch women’s basketball, but it’s undeniable what Clark and Reese have done to gin up support. It’s OK to recognize it, but Vice President Kamala Harris had to lie about the March Madness season, declaring that 2022 was the first year that the women’s tournament had brackets. That is demonstrably false. As Guy noted, former President Barack Obama always made a bracket for the women’s games.

Sports Fan Kamala Harris claims the NCAA women's basketball tournament was "not allowed to have brackets until 2022."



As usual, she is wrong. pic.twitter.com/QaRSsngSxP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2024

Clark also said that more people were excited about the women playing than the men this year—let’s slow down there a bit. That’s also patently false. Harris can’t even make the easy layups, which we’ve all known for some time. It circles back to wondering if she ever listens to her staff or whether things remain so toxic in that work environment that no one dares say a word to her, which could also explain these frequent public trip-ups.

