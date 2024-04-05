U.S. and Israel on High Alert as Iran Moves Fighters in Syria
Joe Biden Keeps Politicizing Beau Biden's Death and It's Pretty Disgusting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 05, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

Joe Biden has quite the repertoire of odd behavior. From sniffing women’s hair to manhandling children, the president is just an aberrant human being in front of other people. The whispers into the microphone as if he’s announcing an Isaac Newton-level discovery is also another oddity. And no, it’s often a stupid point cobbled together in that dementia-ridden mind. But the politicization of Beau Biden’s death remains disgusting.

Joe can’t remember when Beau died of brain cancer, but he was always rushing to tell military families that he was just like them when he was not. Beau dying of cancer isn’t the same as a loss in a combat zone. Joe, you are not and never will be a Gold Star parent. Now, the president was caught comparing himself losing Beau to the families of the construction workers who lost their lives when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in late March. Conservative commentator Ben Domenech summarized it perfectly: “Beau was almost a decade older than every man who died on that bridge. This is the lowest form of grief peddling. Joe Biden is just awful.” 

Adams Invited Abbott to Spend a Night in Shelter for Illegal Immigrants. Here's How the TX Gov Responded. Leah Barkoukis
Joe shut up and secure the funds to rebuild the damn bridge. That’s all we want.


Tags: JOE BIDEN

