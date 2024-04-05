Joe Biden Keeps Politicizing Beau Biden's Death and It's Pretty Disgusting

Joe Biden has quite the repertoire of odd behavior. From sniffing women’s hair to manhandling children, the president is just an aberrant human being in front of other people. The whispers into the microphone as if he’s announcing an Isaac Newton-level discovery is also another oddity. And no, it’s often a stupid point cobbled together in that dementia-ridden mind. But the politicization of Beau Biden’s death remains disgusting.

Advertisement

Joe can’t remember when Beau died of brain cancer, but he was always rushing to tell military families that he was just like them when he was not. Beau dying of cancer isn’t the same as a loss in a combat zone. Joe, you are not and never will be a Gold Star parent. Now, the president was caught comparing himself losing Beau to the families of the construction workers who lost their lives when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in late March. Conservative commentator Ben Domenech summarized it perfectly: “Beau was almost a decade older than every man who died on that bridge. This is the lowest form of grief peddling. Joe Biden is just awful.”

Annnnd there it is -- Biden compares himself losing son Beau to the families of the six construction workers who died when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed pic.twitter.com/SRmLgiHMgF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 5, 2024

Beau was almost a decade older than every man who died on that bridge. This is the lowest form of grief peddling. Joe Biden is just awful. https://t.co/G7DlkzjhAT — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 5, 2024

Joe shut up and secure the funds to rebuild the damn bridge. That’s all we want.

The Forrest Gump of presidents. Just happens to be magically and historically attached to whatever current thing he happens to be doing at the time. https://t.co/sZ5jt5kPWE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 5, 2024



