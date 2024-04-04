The Race Hustlers Are Terrified That Trump Will End Racism
Tipsheet

The Opening of Rangers-Devils Game Last Night Was Absolute Mayhem

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 04, 2024 1:30 AM

Sure, the linesmen and referees get more involved in breaking up fights or outright provide a buffer before a scrum breaks out, but when the lines on both sides start duking it out—you need to let the boys rumble. That happened last night during the fourth Battle of the Hudson River between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils. It only took two seconds into the first period for Madison Square Garden to become a host to fight night. Even Rangers coach Pete Laviolette and Devils interim head coach Travis Green were captured chirping at one another during the melee.

Eight match penalties were called after the beatdown. There’s something about these fisticuffs that gets the crowd going. Matt Rempe, who is 6′ 7″ and weighs 241 pounds, is the newest center to the Rangers and has quickly become a fan favorite for being unafraid to drop the gloves. He also adds some size to the line-up, helping the Blueshirts with some much needed physicality, especially in the forecheck (via NY Post):

This was building up all season long. 

Deploying their fourth lines to start their third and final meeting of the season, with the Rangers’ face-puncher Matt Rempe on one side and the Devils’ enforcer Kurtis MacDermid on the other, a five-on-five line brawl ensued off the opening faceoff in a chaotic scene at center ice of Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. 

Rempe, who had been ejected (and then suspended for four games once) in each of the previous two meetings for hits that knocked Devils players out for extended periods of time, took on MacDermid. 

K’Andre Miller squared off with John Marino. 

[…]

The Rangers lost Miller, Trouba, Rempe and Goodrow, while the Devils lost MacDermid, Marino, Bahl and Tierney. 

The Rangers went on to win the game 4-3, with the Devils suffering another third-period collapse. The Devils lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 2 after being up 3-1 in the third period. The Penguins would win 6-3

The Rangers remain atop the Metropolitan Division and have already clinched another trip to the playoffs. The Devils won’t be there.

It's the first time the Rangers have sept the Devils since the 2014-15 season.

***

Last note: the social media reactions were great:

