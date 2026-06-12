Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the upcoming celebration of the United States’ 250th birthday, as the Trump administration moves forward with plans to host a UFC event on the South Lawn of the White House.

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Rubio described the event as a uniquely American way to mark the nation’s milestone, arguing that a major sporting event like a UFC fight has the power to bring together millions of Americans and billions more around the world. He said the image of athletes competing with the “People’s House” as the backdrop would serve as a powerful symbol of American culture, unity, and national pride as the country gets ready to celebrate 250 years of independence.

NEW: Sec. Rubio touts the upcoming White House UFC event as a "gift to the American people":



"The America 250 celebration belongs to the people of the United States."



"It's a gift to the American people. They're going to see their White House and their capital on their nation's… pic.twitter.com/fqWKet2bvp — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 11, 2026

"The White House is the people's house. It belongs to the people of the United States. The American 250 celebration belongs to the people of the United States," the Secretary of State said. And there are millions and millions of Americans from all walks of life that are not necessarily attuned to politics or the financial markets or anything else, but they love the sport. And every Saturday, we've got a big event once a month, they're tuning in, and they're watching, and they host it. For them to be able to see this event with their White House in the background as part of our celebration as a country in our 250 years, I think, is a gift to the American people."

"It's a gift to the American people. They're going to see their White House in their capital on their nation's birthday, celebrating with a historic event," Rubio continued. "We could have had a band, and we have great bands. We could have done a Shakespeare in the Park production. There are a lot of things we could have done with it, but this one will have people watching, probably over a billion people all over the world. A billion people all over the world will be watching America celebrate its 250th birthday with the White House in the background and some of the best athletes in the world in that octagon. And we're happy to be a part of that, and we're happy to be a part of all the things we're going to be working on together in the years to come."

One of the most recognizable lawns in the world is nearly ready for fight night.



The UFC Octagon is in place outside the White House for the "UFC Freedom 250" celebration on June 14th — which is also President Trump's birthday.



Preparations have been underway for weeks,… pic.twitter.com/x4u3f6zJmZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 11, 2026

The UFC fight, titled "UFC Freedom 250," is scheduled to take place this Sunday at 8:00 pm Eastern.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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