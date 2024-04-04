Top Dems Throw the Wet Blanket on Plans to Purge Justice Sotomayor...For Now
Tipsheet

Former ESPN Host Reveals What a Joke It Is to Interview Joe Biden

Matt Vespa
April 04, 2024
Jeff Lewis/AP Images for The Players Tailgate

Former ESPN host Sage Steele revealed what many already know about Joe Biden regarding interviews: it’s an absolute joke. You don’t dare deviate from the script, especially those your executives hand you. It’s a massive red flag that Joe Biden cannot go off the cuff lest he sound like a man ridden with dementia. Oh wait—he already is half mentally dead. In 2021, Steele interviewed the president and detailed what it's like to go through a "structured" Biden interview (via Fox News):

"That was an interesting experience in its own right because it was so structured," Steele said. "And I was told, ‘You will say every word that we write out, you will not deviate from the script and go.’" 

Many of the questions Steele asked Biden in the March 2021 interview pertained to sports leagues attempting to restore normalcy during the COVID pandemic and vaccine hesitancy among athletes and fans. Her interview made headlines at the time when Biden supported the MLB's All-Star game boycott of Atlanta following the passage of Georgia's election reform law. 

But everything Steele said to the president ultimately came from ESPN's c-suite. 

"To the word. Every single question was scripted, gone over dozens of times by many editors and executives. Absolutely. I was on script and was told not to deviate," Steele told Fox News Digital. "It was very much ‘This is what you will ask. This is how you will say it. No follow-ups, no follow-ups. Next.' … This went up to the fourth floor, as we said, where all the bosses, the top executives, the decision makers are, the president of our company, the CEO, where they all worked."

Steele said she didn't know for certain whether ESPN sent the questions to the White House in advance of the interview but seemed confident that is "what happened."

At least in this format, it’s not as explicit as Joe’s flashcards, which indicate who the reporter is and the question that will be asked. Even then, he still stumbles at the podium and is riddled with awkward moments that further bring into question the president’s mental health. 

Biden’s memory has become a subject of discussion since the release of Robert Hur’s report on Biden’s classified document fiasco, where the DOJ official noted the president has severe memory issues, notably being unable to recollect when his son died or details of his vice presidency. Still, the DOJ refused to indict Biden due to his senility and old age, something that triggered Democrats. Would you rather have had him be indicted? Hur remained unfazed when grilled by House Democrats last month, which is probably why the media buried this story. Hur is a credible official who quickly slapped down attacks lobbed at him by Democrats. 

You need to handle Biden like those who live in nursing homes because he’s frail and will aimlessly wander unless you follow everything to the tee. Is that the sign of a healthy president? 

When the Hur report was released, Biden was emphatic that he was mentally sound to be president, despite mixing up the presidents of Egypt and Mexico when discussing the Gaza situation.

