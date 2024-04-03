Louisiana Governor Is Not Buying LSU Team's Reasoning for Skipping the National Anthem
Tipsheet

Who a Global Warming Activist Blamed for Natural Disaster Shows This Isn't A Serious Movement

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 03, 2024 6:00 AM
NOAA

You already know about the Green New Scam, so I don’t need to convince you about how the global warming crew is utterly insane. This crafty con was exposed years ago, though they couched it well with endless propaganda about global temperatures and its impact on the environment. People thought these folks were about saving Mother Earth. Still, any conservation initiative was either ignored or attacked in lieu of lectures about population control, controlling the means of production, and hating white people. 

Take Ayisha Siddiqa, a Pakistani American green warrior who pins the blame for natural disasters on white people. What does that have to do with anything? Also, for a movement already seen as unserious, making this a race issue doesn’t seem like a savvy public relations ploy, not that I’m complaining: 

It’s narrative over facts, which is what Judith Curry learned the hard way. Her research at Georgia Tech led to the infamous study that pinned extreme weather to global warming. In 2005, her paper said there was a 60 percent increase in hurricanes due to rising temperatures, but some pointed out that her data might be shoddy, so she re-ran the numbers and found out her critics were right. Curry doesn’t feel that fossil fuels are evil, which makes her work anathema to the environmental Left. However, for a second, she was a rock star in this group until she decided to honor her duties as a scientist. 

