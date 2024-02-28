What's a Little Creepy About the FBI's Arrest Warrant for a Blaze News...
Tipsheet

This Climate Scientist Was on Top of the World...and Then She Was Forced to Change Her Data

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 28, 2024 6:00 AM
Julio Rosas/Townhall

Judith Curry was earning a fat salary at Georgia Tech as a researcher and earned the adoration of her colleagues when her data suggested a 60 percent increase in hurricanes due to global warming. These findings were distributed in 2005, the same year as the Hurricane Katrina disaster, emphasizing weather-related climate change hysterics. 

“So this hysteria [over weather and climate change] is your fault,” said Stossel. 

“Well, sort of. Not really. They would have picked up on it anyways, Curry replied.  

With her initial research adopted as gospel, she described being treated like a “rock star,” flown nationwide to deliver lectures and speak with elected officials about her work. However, some people noted gaps in Ms. Curry’s research, which she re-analyzed and concluded her critics were right. 

“Part of it was bad data; part of it is natural climate variability,” she told John Stossel. She later concluded that fossil fuels aren’t evil. Curry is now considered a climate denier by the Left. And by that, we mean she appears to be old school, meaning all the information must be analyzed to make a proper conclusion, not cherry-pick data points to facilitate a manufactured consensus being thrust upon us by the environmental Left. That’s why she was cast out as a pariah. 

Curry was forced to leave her Georgia Tech position after things became uncomfortable for her following her research that did not fit the narrative. She wanted to do unfiltered research, not adopt a hatred of oil companies and capitalism that has fused with the environmental movement. While she founded a weather forecasting company, Curry told Stossel she was not in this for the money, admitting her academic salary was much larger. 

