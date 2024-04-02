KJP Really Doesn't Want to Explain Biden's Use of the Term 'Bloodbath'
It's Easy to See Why Pete Buttigieg's Electric Car Pitch Has No Juice

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 02, 2024 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

 

I can’t believe they’re still peddling this failed policy. The Biden administration is once again touting electric cars. Though he used a terrible example, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had some chutzpah to drop his sales pitch on Fox News. The former South Bend mayor equated those who don’t want to be forced to buy these terrible cars to those who railed against the increased use of cellular phones.

“I feel like it's the early 2000s, and I'm talking to some people who think we can just have landline phones forever." 

As some on social media realized, there were reasons why mobile phones were better. That doesn’t exist for electric cars, which have bled car manufacturers. Ford lost tens of thousands per car. They need constant charging, and they’re worse for the environment. Also, where do these electric car people think the power that charges their vehicles’ batteries comes from? Fossil fuels. 

This administration is clueless. If there were serious people here, the rising crime spurred by hordes of criminal illegal aliens would be the first domestic priority. Alas, Joe Biden is a Democrat, so nothing will happen. He also can't remember anything. 

