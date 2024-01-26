Here's the Additonal Layer of Security Israel Is Establishing in the Gaza Strip
After These Remarks by UAW President, The Biden Coalition Is Leaking Like a...
Oh, So That's Why AZ's GOP Chairman Resigned
Nikki Haley's Strategies?
You’re on Your Own Finding 2024 Campaign News
Texas Is Correct To Defend Its Sovereignty From the Border Invasion
The State of Texas and the Founding Principles of the American Government
Pro-Biden Newsrooms Debate Censoring Trump
You Can't Defend 'Democracy' and the Administrative State
SEC Narrowly Avoids Biggest Scam Since Snake Oil – For Now
The Trick That Dropped Atlanta Crime
John Kennedy Stumps Another Biden Nominee With Simple Question
Biden Pushes For More Gun Control
Life-Long Democrats Vow Not to Vote for Biden Over City's Migrant Crisis
Tipsheet

Ford's Electric Vehicle Experiment Was an Open Wound That Could Never Heal

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 26, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Electric vehicles are the future, they said. They’re the quintessential pain in the backside that isn’t worth the money and a resource drainer for the working family. Who am I kidding? These cars aren’t for people like us. It’s for rich, wealthy, woke whites who think they’re doing their part in going green. They’re really setting up their families to freeze to death when the battery dies as temperatures dip. 

Advertisement

In Canada, one man detailed how these vehicles were the greatest scam of the modern era, given the $130,000-plus investment he sunk into this cockamamie lefty idea. When the EV line costs your company billions, maybe that’s a sign that this goes beyond overhead and research costs—customers don’t want it. For every Ford F-150 Lightning sold, which Joe Biden was infamously photographed driving early in his term, it cost Ford $36,000. So, how is the car giant going to fix this? They will shift their focus toward making more gas-powered cars—the ones that make money (via NY Post): 

Recommended

John Kennedy Stumps Another Biden Nominee With Simple Question Sarah Arnold
Advertisement


Ford Motor said Friday it would reduce production of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck, as demand for electric vehicles softens. 

The No. 2 US automaker said it would cut production at its Michigan Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to one shift starting April 1. In October, the automaker said it would temporarily cut one of three shifts at the Michigan plant that builds the electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. 

The announcement is the latest sign of slowing demand for EV trucks. General Motors in October postponed the opening of a $4 billion electric truck plant in Michigan for a year. 

[…] 

Ford said a few dozen employees could be impacted at component plants supporting F-150 Lightning production. 

Ford lost an estimated $36,000 on each of the 36,000 EVs it delivered to dealers in the third quarter, the company said in October, after announcing earlier it would slow the ramp-up of money-losing EVs, shifting investment to Ford’s commercial vehicle unit and citing plans to quadruple sales of gas-electric hybrids over the next five years.

Advertisement

These cars' batteries also need to be charged for what seems like every other hour. Second, you need to upgrade your grid and install charging stations at your home and place of employment. That expense soars into the tens of thousands on top of the overpriced and laughably unreliable vehicle whose battery life is halved when it gets colder. Leah wrote about how winter has become the grim reaper for Teslas in Chicago. These cars just die. 

Until we’ve successfully duplicated what Keanu Reeves did in Chain Reaction, just buy a gas-powered car.

Tags: GREEN ENERGY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Kennedy Stumps Another Biden Nominee With Simple Question Sarah Arnold
Here's the Additonal Layer of Security Israel Is Establishing in the Gaza Strip Matt Vespa
Oh, So That's Why AZ's GOP Chairman Resigned Matt Vespa
After These Remarks by UAW President, The Biden Coalition Is Leaking Like a Sieve Matt Vespa
Nikki Haley's Strategies? Victor Davis Hanson
Foolish Republicans Are About to Get Fooled Again Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Kennedy Stumps Another Biden Nominee With Simple Question Sarah Arnold
Advertisement