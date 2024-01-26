Ford's Electric Vehicle Experiment Was an Open Wound That Could Never Heal

Electric vehicles are the future, they said. They’re the quintessential pain in the backside that isn’t worth the money and a resource drainer for the working family. Who am I kidding? These cars aren’t for people like us. It’s for rich, wealthy, woke whites who think they’re doing their part in going green. They’re really setting up their families to freeze to death when the battery dies as temperatures dip.

In Canada, one man detailed how these vehicles were the greatest scam of the modern era, given the $130,000-plus investment he sunk into this cockamamie lefty idea. When the EV line costs your company billions, maybe that’s a sign that this goes beyond overhead and research costs—customers don’t want it. For every Ford F-150 Lightning sold, which Joe Biden was infamously photographed driving early in his term, it cost Ford $36,000. So, how is the car giant going to fix this? They will shift their focus toward making more gas-powered cars—the ones that make money (via NY Post):

Ford loses $36,000 on every electric F-150 Lightning sold



They’re firing 70% of EV workers & ramping up gas vehicle production



Greta may be pissed, but Americans are speaking loud & clear w/their wallets



We don’t want to be forced into electric vehicleshttps://t.co/PE5QhR3Irg pic.twitter.com/2tZQIwtxjs — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 25, 2024

Ford announced that it would be increasing production of gas-powered pickup trucks while cutting down on its electric F-150 Lightning





Ford Motor said Friday it would reduce production of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck, as demand for electric vehicles softens. The No. 2 US automaker said it would cut production at its Michigan Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to one shift starting April 1. In October, the automaker said it would temporarily cut one of three shifts at the Michigan plant that builds the electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. The announcement is the latest sign of slowing demand for EV trucks. General Motors in October postponed the opening of a $4 billion electric truck plant in Michigan for a year. […] Ford said a few dozen employees could be impacted at component plants supporting F-150 Lightning production. Ford lost an estimated $36,000 on each of the 36,000 EVs it delivered to dealers in the third quarter, the company said in October, after announcing earlier it would slow the ramp-up of money-losing EVs, shifting investment to Ford’s commercial vehicle unit and citing plans to quadruple sales of gas-electric hybrids over the next five years.

These cars' batteries also need to be charged for what seems like every other hour. Second, you need to upgrade your grid and install charging stations at your home and place of employment. That expense soars into the tens of thousands on top of the overpriced and laughably unreliable vehicle whose battery life is halved when it gets colder. Leah wrote about how winter has become the grim reaper for Teslas in Chicago. These cars just die.

Until we’ve successfully duplicated what Keanu Reeves did in Chain Reaction, just buy a gas-powered car.