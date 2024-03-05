We Have More Bad News About Electric Cars

The future is electric. Does anyone remember hearing that nonsense from the Green Warriors concerning the mad dash to make every vehicle electric? It never ceases to amaze me how so many people fell for this con job. This scheme was a Robert Redford-Paul Newman in The Sting-type of a long con, and we all got taken. The main selling point—that it helps take us off our dependence on fossil fuels—is a myth.

Advertisement

You need coal plants to charge your car. Second, these electric vehicles are laughably unreliable in inclement weather. You need to upgrade your power grid at your house to accommodate the charging station, all of which adds tens of thousands to your clean energy purchase.

It was an anti-profit venture for the carmakers, though they used it as an excuse to play hardball with autoworker unions regarding their demands last year when new contracts were due. In the end, electric cars might be worse for the environment, paving the way for an embarrassing policy trip-up by the Biden White House, which has pushed EV mandates (via NY Post):

Electric vehicles release more toxic particles into the atmosphere and are worse for the environment than their gas-powered counterparts, according to a resurfaced study. The study, published by emissions data firm Emission Analytics, was released in 2022 but has attracted a wave of attention this week after being cited in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Sunday. It found that brakes and tires on EVs release 1,850 times more particle pollution compared to modern tailpipes, which have “efficient” exhaust filters, bringing gas-powered vehicles’ emissions to new lows. Today, most vehicle-related pollution comes from tire wear. […] Because EVs are on average 30% heavier, brakes and tires on the battery-powered cars wear out faster than on standard cars. Emission Analytics found that tire wear emissions on half a metric tonne of battery weight in an EV are more than 400 times as great as direct exhaust particulate emissions. […] The study throws doubt on the practicality of the Biden administration’s EV mandates, which tout electric cars as “zero-emissions vehicles” in a quest to force two-thirds of new cars in America to be all-electric by the year 2032. California lawmakers have similarly referred to EVs as producing “zero emissions” because they don’t have tailpipes, per the Journal, which added that the label is “deceptive.” Electric cars still use tires made from petroleum that create particle pollution as they wear.

So, we can add another chapter to the ever-growing saga of the Green New Scam.