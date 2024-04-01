Someone Rammed Their Car Into the Front Gate of FBI's Atlanta Office

Well, someone decided to ram their car into the front gate of the FBI’s Atlanta office. So far, the suspect has not been identified, nor have any motives been revealed to the press. CBS News reported that no bombs were discovered in the vehicle during a preliminary security sweep, and no one was injured. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment:
Fox News: Car rams gate at FBI office in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/gyaz3qhyxs— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 1, 2024
A suspect is in custody after an SUV rammed the front gate of the FBI Atlanta field office shortly after noon on Monday, a law enforcement official told CBS.
The suspect allegedly attempted to get through the security gate, where employees swipe in with their badges, by closely following a vehicle in front of him, the official said. The gate stopped the suspect's vehicle, and the driver got out and ran away before being caught by FBI agents who were nearby, the official said.
The suspect was handcuffed and turned over to Dekalb County Police Department officers, the official said. The department said Monday afternoon it was working to secure arrest warrants for the suspect. The FBI said it was looking into state or federal charges as well.
There were no injuries reported and a bomb squad swept the area and the SUV as a precaution, The FBI Atlanta field office said in a statement.
The suspect, who was not identified but is not associated with the FBI facility, was taken to a local area hospital for evaluation, FBI Atlanta said in a statement. His motives were not immediately known.
Was it domestic terrorism, a mental breakdown, or an Uber Eats driver who got lost? Who knows, but I doubt we’ll learn anything from this incident anytime soon. If it was politically motivated and the suspect was white, we’ll know soon because the FBI loves to talk about how white nationalistic-inspired domestic terrorism is the true enemy within, not radical Islamic extremists who have flooded our cities, attacked innocent bystanders, and clashed with police over the Gaza War.
