Bill Maher Mercilessly Drags the Media for Being Dead Wrong About COVID

Bill Maher has made some MSNBC-like tirades in recent weeks. After a winning streak of commentaries bashing his side for coddling pro-Hamas lunatics within the Democratic Party, mocking Biden’s age, and overall voicing his displeasure about how political correctness remains a guiding principle among liberals, Maher must’ve got a note to tone down the left-wing bashing, so he offered a few ‘New Rules’ about how the Biden economy is fine. It’s not, but it didn’t take long for the comedian to turn his fire toward the media and the medical elites who held us hostage over a virus that has now been relegated to flu status regarding treatment. It’s not official CDC policy, and quarantine is no longer on the table for future COVID infections. This development comes after the media treated this little virus as a horrid mixture of Ebola, measles, bird flu, and the Black Death.

Maher expertly drags the media and the medical establishment without mercy for being outright insane. We closed schools, which has irreparably damaged our children’s education. There is no way our reading and math scores will recover—ever. Given how bureaucratic the system is, along with the political biases of the teachers’ unions and their members, it’s a hopeless situation; forcing kids to digest left-wing propaganda and gay porn in libraries isn’t going to increase test scores.

I get no pleasure in having to characterize my country as panicky, inefficient, and stuck on stupid. But that’s what we are. pic.twitter.com/zq1ppbQGTs — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 30, 2024

We washed the mail, wore masks outside, and, as Maher quipped, had to get “nose f**ked” if we were to leave the home. Major sporting events were played in front of cardboard people. New York City recommended “glory holes” for sexual contact during the pandemic. Feel free to research at your leisure if you don’t know what that is. As the HBO host noted, the ass-backward thinking during the pandemic could be captured like this: the experts, like Fauci and his legion of medical clowns, said it was unhealthy to go outside, get fresh air, and soak up Vitamin D via sunshine during this period because the more responsible option to was to stay locked up, become racked with anxiety, and excessively drink.

The experts were wrong. The people were right. The dissenting opinions turned out to be the ones who had a grip on science and reality. Even Maher noted he was the target of the media for pushing the theory that COVID came from a lab. It’s not a theory; even the FBI and the Biden administration, as the comedian noted, have come around to that determination for the cause of the pandemic. The lab was messing with COVID, conducting gain-of-function research on said virus, and ground zero was Wuhan. It’s not hard to connect the dots here, lab coats.

The fact that the dissenters were right and the political elites and their medical agents were wrong is why there will be no commission. Maher added that we love commissions. If there were one for COVID, Fauci would be pulled apart like pulled pork over his serial idiocy about the virus, the CDC’s endless contradictory and science fiction-based protocols, along with endless testimonies from families were denied mourning the passing of their loved ones because some busybodies were ensuring that the equally nonsensical social distancing edicts handed down by the medical class were enforced.

Now, Maher did take time to take a swipe at Trump, but you know the formula: if he rails against his side 95 percent of the time, he must throw in some punch at Republicans.

Fauci should lose his pension for what he did during COVID.

One thing Maher did forget in his monologue: the incessant calls to stay inside went silent after George Floyd. Protests were permitted, and doctors in full COVID protection garb clapped as these leftists packed like sardines marched down the streets. The examples of COVID being a weaponized political tool are numerous. That’s another reason Democrats don’t want a commission, among many other things that happened in 2020.