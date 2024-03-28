Pro-Terrorist Horde Invades New York City to Disrupt Biden's Swanky Fundraiser

Joe Biden is hosting the Democratic Party version of the ‘Night of Too Many Stars’ as former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have come out of retirement to headline a swanky fundraiser for Joe’s re-election effort. Around $25 million is projected to be the haul from the Radio City Music Hall event, though it wasn’t without controversy.

Hordes of pro-terrorist activists flooded the streets, clashed with police, harassed bystanders, and wondered why no one was crying about the dead pieces of Hamas terrorist trash that litter the Gaza Strip. It’s because this country isn’t insane like these proto-Nazis:

#NYC "Gaza! Gaza! Gaza!" Hundreds of Pro-palestine protesters are chanting outside of Radio City Music Hall where President Biden, Obama and Clinton are holding a star studded fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/ikpjfPEZXy — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 28, 2024

#NOW "Biden isn't welcome here!" - students chant holding a banner 'Boycott The Elections' outside if Governor Hochul office, to protest the Biden-Obama-Clinton massive Fundraiser held today in NYC.



Video by Mark Apolloa Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/TaFPAg3PSp — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 28, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Chaotic scenes are unfolding as hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters clash with police



📌#Manhattan | #NewYork



Chaotic scenes are currently unfolding outside Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan, where President Biden, Obama, and Clinton are attending a… pic.twitter.com/P1TzTGocDw — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 29, 2024

A white man was just assaulted by a pro-Palestine mob in NYC after trying to pass through to get to his dying mother



pic.twitter.com/dM1JkzhY00 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 28, 2024

#NYC "Oink Oink Piggy Piggy" - Pro Palestine Protesters chant taunting NYPD officers after shoving clashes break out during the protest outside of Radio City Music Hall for Biden-Obama-Clinton Fundraiser



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/Itk3HW7FKq — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 29, 2024

"Baby Killer!" Pro-palestine protesters shout at a woman after she waves and flips them off, following her, draping her with Palestine flag one says "I'll throw your phone into the water!" #NYC



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/HQKRmscKMb — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 29, 2024

"F Joe Biden F Joe Biden!" and "Genocide Joe has Got To Go!" chant Hundreds of Pro-palestine protesters outside of Radio City Music Hall where President Biden, Obama and Clinton are attending a fundraiser #NYC

Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/3XPNR6B62D — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 29, 2024

#NYC ARRESTS during the march after hundreds PROTEST for Palestine outside President Biden, Obama and Clinton Radio City Music Hall for Massive Fundraiser in NYC



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/i6FH1Tvcw2 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 28, 2024

Some of these clowns got inside:

Anti-War protestors disrupt President Biden’s fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in NYC.



Former Presidents Obama and Clinton were also on stage. pic.twitter.com/kGGpAJdMDi — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 29, 2024

Where are the police dogs, the rubber bullets, and the water hoses? Disperse this jihadi gathering and identify as many as you can from the video footage. As for optics, Trump was in the city attending the wake of a fallen NYPD officer, while Biden was here to collect cash with the elite.

So awesome! An NYPD officer and father and husband gets gunned down, and the elites are raising millions to stay in power while not giving one eff about it. Take a bow. https://t.co/cmYpA06MCw — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 29, 2024

There are no words: