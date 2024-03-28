Occupied Gaza
PolitiFact Fact-Shifting for Biden, the Press Loses With a DeSantis Win, and MSNBC...
Go Touch Some Grass
Biden Administration Locking Up Public Lands from West to East
Jon Stewart, the Tribeca Trickster of Real Estate
Only Democrats Get to Lie on NBC News
Donald Trump: The Non-PC Candidate
Ronald Reagan: The Man Who Cut Taxes From 70 to 28 Percent
Republicans Thwart Democrat Scheme to Raise Gas Prices
The Future Looks...Old?
Not Exactly Something Normal
Senate Judiciary Committee Should Prioritize Main Street Over Wall Street with Free Market...
Some Unpleasant Truths About Islam and the West
DNC Holds 'Emergency Call' As Dems Panic Over RFK Jr.'s VP Pick
Tipsheet

Pro-Terrorist Horde Invades New York City to Disrupt Biden's Swanky Fundraiser

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 28, 2024 11:45 PM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Joe Biden is hosting the Democratic Party version of the ‘Night of Too Many Stars’ as former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have come out of retirement to headline a swanky fundraiser for Joe’s re-election effort. Around $25 million is projected to be the haul from the Radio City Music Hall event, though it wasn’t without controversy. 

Advertisement

Hordes of pro-terrorist activists flooded the streets, clashed with police, harassed bystanders, and wondered why no one was crying about the dead pieces of Hamas terrorist trash that litter the Gaza Strip. It’s because this country isn’t insane like these proto-Nazis:

Recommended

Time for Another Bizarre, Easily-Disprovable Lie From Joe Biden Guy Benson
Advertisement

Some of these clowns got inside:

Advertisement

Where are the police dogs, the rubber bullets, and the water hoses? Disperse this jihadi gathering and identify as many as you can from the video footage. As for optics, Trump was in the city attending the wake of a fallen NYPD officer, while Biden was here to collect cash with the elite. 

***

There are no words:

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Time for Another Bizarre, Easily-Disprovable Lie From Joe Biden Guy Benson
Occupied Gaza Victor Davis Hanson
DNC Holds 'Emergency Call' As Dems Panic Over RFK Jr.'s VP Pick Sarah Arnold
‘No Tampons, No Peace!’: Panic at Vanderbilt University Sit-In As Protestors Realize It Won’t Be Catered Brad Slager
Hard Times for the Professional Never Trump Losers Kurt Schlichter
Republicans Thwart Democrat Scheme to Raise Gas Prices Tom Hebert

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Time for Another Bizarre, Easily-Disprovable Lie From Joe Biden Guy Benson
Advertisement