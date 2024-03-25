NBC's Chuck Todd's Huffy Response to Ronna McDaniels Hiring Is the Height Hypocrisy

We all knew Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel's days were numbered. Former President Donald Trump heavily insinuated that changes were needed. Since she took over the RNC, the party has been plagued with serial failure in multiple election cycles—it was time for new leadership. Indeed, some heads turned when it was reported that she was taking a job at NBC News as a contributor.

Chuck Todd, the former host of NBC’s Meet the Press, was not pleased with the hire, airing his disappointment on-air and questioning her credibility as if any staffer at NBC News had any. Chucky, we all know NBC News is in the pocket of the Democrats. And didn’t you host Hillary Clinton fundraisers at your house? Do we need to rehash how this self-righteous screed oozes with hypocrisy, Chuck? Progressive reporter Glenn Greenwald even noted that ABC News hired George Stephanopoulos from the Clinton White House, who had zero journalism experience. Jen Psaki negotiated her MSNBC gig while serving as the White House Press Secretary. Calm down, drama queen (via Associated Press):

WATCH: Chuck Todd just attacked his own network, NBC News, over hiring Ronna McDaniel. "Our bosses owe you an apology for putting you in this situation," he told Kristen Welker on Meet the Press. "There's a reason why there's a lot of journalists at NBC News uncomfortable with… pic.twitter.com/gjjhy7s4TN — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 24, 2024

NBC negotiated a contract with Jen Psaki while she was White House Press Secretary.



ABC hired George Stephanopoulos -- directly from the Clinton WH, with no journalism experience.



All these networks hire operatives from the US Security State.



It never prompts this melodrama: https://t.co/ToExKFxiI8 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 24, 2024

“Our bosses owe you an apology for putting you in this situation because I don’t know what to believe,” Todd said. “I don’t have any idea whether any answer she gave to you was because she didn’t want to mess up her contract” with NBC, he said. McDaniel “has credibility issues that she has to deal with: Is she speaking for herself or is she speaking on behalf of who is paying for her?” Todd said many NBC journalists are uncomfortable with the hiring because some of their professional dealings with the RNC during McDaniel’s tenure “have been met with gaslighting, have been met with character assassination.” NBC had no comment on Todd’s statement. The network announced McDaniel’s hiring on Friday, two weeks after she stepped down as the RNC leader, saying McDaniel would add to NBC News’ coverage with an insider’s perspective on national politics and the future of the Republican Party. “NBC News has a legacy of serving its audience through reporting that reflects and examines the diverse perspectives of American voters,” Carrie Budoff Brown, NBC’s senior vice president for politics, said in a memo to staff members obtained by The Associated Press. She said that McDaniel would contribute her analysis “across all NBC News platforms.”

Chuck Todd: “Us in the media, not just NBC, are uncomfortable with McDaniel being a contributor because the RNC would gas light us regularly.”



Uhh, Donna Brazile straight up colluded with the Clinton campaign while at CNN. Very well may have swayed a presidential primary. — Thomas Anthony (@_ThomasAnthony) March 24, 2024

Some joked that segments featuring McDaniel might carry trigger warnings on NBC, warning viewers that the former RNC chair is a Republican. Let Chuck’s screed remind you that the elite media hate you. I'm not a McDaniel fan, but you've got to be kidding me with this little tantrum.

Hey @chucktodd, when you had Amy Klobuchar on the show, were you speaking to her as reporter or her landlord? Because you never disclosed that she was your tenant at a townhouse you rented to her.

And how about Jen Psaki? No ethical issues there Chuck? Even when the deal leaked? https://t.co/9ef6b8bLzX — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 24, 2024

Exhibit A in "We're all Democrats. The only opinions we care about are those of Democrats. We all understand that having a paid Republican is like making you eat a [bleep] sandwich." https://t.co/RwO9AcNZLT — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) March 24, 2024

NBC: Our viewers deserve to be warned there is *an actual Republican* in the next segment. https://t.co/erDxbBLnCu — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) March 24, 2024



