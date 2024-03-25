How Kamala Harris Humiliated Herself in Puerto Rico
Tipsheet

NBC's Chuck Todd's Huffy Response to Ronna McDaniels Hiring Is the Height Hypocrisy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 25, 2024 6:00 AM
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

We all knew Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel's days were numbered. Former President Donald Trump heavily insinuated that changes were needed. Since she took over the RNC, the party has been plagued with serial failure in multiple election cycles—it was time for new leadership. Indeed, some heads turned when it was reported that she was taking a job at NBC News as a contributor.

Chuck Todd, the former host of NBC’s Meet the Press, was not pleased with the hire, airing his disappointment on-air and questioning her credibility as if any staffer at NBC News had any. Chucky, we all know NBC News is in the pocket of the Democrats. And didn’t you host Hillary Clinton fundraisers at your house? Do we need to rehash how this self-righteous screed oozes with hypocrisy, Chuck? Progressive reporter Glenn Greenwald even noted that ABC News hired George Stephanopoulos from the Clinton White House, who had zero journalism experience. Jen Psaki negotiated her MSNBC gig while serving as the White House Press Secretary. Calm down, drama queen (via Associated Press): 

“Our bosses owe you an apology for putting you in this situation because I don’t know what to believe,” Todd said. “I don’t have any idea whether any answer she gave to you was because she didn’t want to mess up her contract” with NBC, he said. 

McDaniel “has credibility issues that she has to deal with: Is she speaking for herself or is she speaking on behalf of who is paying for her?” 

Todd said many NBC journalists are uncomfortable with the hiring because some of their professional dealings with the RNC during McDaniel’s tenure “have been met with gaslighting, have been met with character assassination.” 

NBC had no comment on Todd’s statement. The network announced McDaniel’s hiring on Friday, two weeks after she stepped down as the RNC leader, saying McDaniel would add to NBC News’ coverage with an insider’s perspective on national politics and the future of the Republican Party. 

“NBC News has a legacy of serving its audience through reporting that reflects and examines the diverse perspectives of American voters,” Carrie Budoff Brown, NBC’s senior vice president for politics, said in a memo to staff members obtained by The Associated Press. She said that McDaniel would contribute her analysis “across all NBC News platforms.” 

Some joked that segments featuring McDaniel might carry trigger warnings on NBC, warning viewers that the former RNC chair is a Republican. Let Chuck’s screed remind you that the elite media hate you. I'm not a McDaniel fan, but you've got to be kidding me with this little tantrum. 


