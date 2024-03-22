Senator Kennedy Wanted a Biden Judicial Nominee to Define an 'Assault Weapon.' It...
Wait, Did Google Just Change the Search Results for Bloodbath to Help Democrats?
Watch a British Commentator Totally Embarrass an Anti-Israel News Host
Biden's Border Blowup
Media Go AWOL on Holding the Bidens Accountable
Yes, Israel Is Now a Partisan Issue
The Electric Car Fiasco
Vote for Trump, but Respect RFK, Jr.
Chip Roy Insists His Fellow 'Republicans Should Feel Pain Voting for' Omnibus
Trump’s Freedom of Speech Matters Too
Pause
With RNC Shakeup, MAGA Brings Accountability to the Republican Party
Class Warfare Failure Reveals Opposition To Illegal Immigration
State of Our Sports: A Crack in the Dam
Tipsheet

Why Fox News' Peter Doocy Was Aghast at Jake Sullivan's Answer About Biden and Israel

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 22, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It’s no secret that Biden and Netanyahu have a strained relationship, not least because the former has one or two marbles rolling around upstairs. Biden has been wrong on major foreign policy initiatives for the past four decades. Israel didn’t get along with Obama; why would they think any differently of his vice president? The president has warned the Israelis to avoid moving in on Rafah, the last bastion of Hamas in Gaza. It also doesn’t help that top Democrats, like Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), blasted Israeli political leadership and called for new elections. Of course, these topics will be discussed in the White House press room. 

Advertisement

The war has led to young voters and Arab Americans souring on Biden, two groups he cannot afford to have lackluster turnout in this year. When Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan about it on Monday, based on a lengthy NBC News article about the president’s increased anxiety over his 2024 prospects, Sullivan’s answer turned some heads. He compared Doocy’s question to beating one’s wife. The response left the Fox News reporter speechless (via Newsbusters): 


With the lone possible exception of Friday, Monday marked perhaps the week’s lone White House press briefing and Biden National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan certainly made waves for his decidedly anti-Israel pivot to help his boss President Biden stave off further hemorrhaging of pro-Hamas Arab voters (such as arguing Jews meddle in U.S. elections) and telling Peter Doocy his question was akin to the phrase “when did you stop beating your wife”. 

[…] 

“So, when he does that, is he shouting and swearing about Netanyahu or about Hamas or about his poll numbers,” Doocy asked. 

The snide foreign policy hack immediately went personal: “This is the ‘when did you stop beating your spouse’ question because I don’t think he ever did that.” 

Reacting as most would to this sudden turn, Doocy reacted with an incredulous look on his face and an, “excuse me?” 

Of course, no one followed up on Sullivan’s arrogant answer that runs counter to the years of reporting about Biden having a less-than-clean mouth: 

[W]ell, you — you used that as the premise of your question, which is when he does that, he — I’ve never seen him do that. Shout or swear in response to that. So, from my perspective, that particular report is not correct. 

Doocy’s other question prior to this was relatively benign: “Why did President Biden wait so long — why did he let 32 days pass between phone calls with Prime Minister Netanyahu?” 

Sullivan brushed this aside, arguing “our teams are in contact every single day at every level” with Biden being briefed “daily — twice daily, sometimes nine times daily update on what is going on 

Recommended

Watch a British Commentator Totally Embarrass an Anti-Israel News Host Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Again, no one believes that, Jake. Biden’s Irish temper has been noted in news reports for years. During his presidency, aides have a buddy support system where someone accompanies or comforts staffers who are due to be ripped a new one by the cantankerous, cold, and half-brain-dead president. Biden reportedly called Bibi an “asshole” in private. It’s unsurprising that he’s screaming at his staffers and political advisers. He did so regarding how the southern border has become chaotic. 

Beating your wife was the pivot—these guys have nothing. And I’ll take Sullivan’s answer as confirmation.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch a British Commentator Totally Embarrass an Anti-Israel News Host Matt Vespa
Senator Kennedy Wanted a Biden Judicial Nominee to Define an 'Assault Weapon.' It Did Not Go Well. Matt Vespa
Biden's Border Blowup Victor Davis Hanson
Wait, Did Google Just Change the Search Results for Bloodbath to Help Democrats? Matt Vespa
The Electric Car Fiasco Michael Barone
John Fetterman Had the Perfect Response to Bob Menendez' Latest 2024 Decision Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch a British Commentator Totally Embarrass an Anti-Israel News Host Matt Vespa
Advertisement