Tipsheet

Progressive Reporter Torches Ketanji Brown Jackson's First Amendment Remarks

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 20, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

He’s not a conservative, but he consistently supports free speech and civil liberties. At times, that’s led to some controversial positions, especially concerning Edward Snowden, but Glenn Greenwald doesn’t toe the party line. If that upsets the Left, the side he mostly aligns with, so be it. He’s doing his independent reporting from Brazil anyway.

While maybe not so much in line with conservatives on the issue of Snowden’s leaks, Greenwald has been expertly shredding the Left’s narrative concerning the Russian collusion hoax and the January 6 riot. While not blind to media bias, it has reached absurd levels since Trump to the point where you think he’s a conservative concerning his posts torching the press’ credibility. 

Like many who support First Amendment rights, Greenwald was jarred by Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s unreal remarks concerning the First Amendment. In short, it appears the liberal jurist doesn’t seem to know its purpose: yes, by design, this part of the Bill of Rights prevents the government from censoring speech. Katie wrote about Brown’s position during oral arguments for Murthy v. Missouri

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments today in Murthy v. Missouri. At the center of the case is the federal government's coercing of social media companies to take down stories and content bureaucrats deemed "misinformation" during the COVID-19 pandemic. This type of censorship was repeatedly touted by the Biden White House.

Glenn Greenwald further dissected Brown’s remarks, even thanking her for not leaving a shred of doubt concerning where she stands on this issue: 

"She believes... the free speech guarantee is an impediment to the government being able to to do things it needs to do... 

I appreciate Justice Brown Jackson for being as explicit as she is. She's speaking for American liberals here and she's saying, 'We can't allow free speech anymore. It's too dangerous.' 

That's what's at the heart of this case. That's what is at the heart of the Biden administration's behavior. 

It's at the heart of all these laws that countries throughout the democratic world are enacting to control the internet—that they believe free speech is no longer a luxury that we can afford because... disinformation is something that is too dangerous to permit." 

So, yes, Greenwald is brutal on this matter, but as the IDF prepares to invade Rafah, it’s best to realize and accept he’s not with us on that one.

